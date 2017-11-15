2017 Dodgers review: Logan Forsythe

The Dodgers last winter traded pitcher Jose De Leon for Logan Forsythe, who provided solid and versatile infield defense and plate discipline but saw his power disappear in 2017.

What went right

Patience was a virtue in 2017 for Forsythe, who led the Dodgers with 69 walks. His 15.7% walk rate dwarfed his career mark of 8.1% heading into this season.

Forsythe hit .290/.418/.452 against left-handed pitching, with 11 doubles and three home runs in 153 plate appearances.

He was an on-base machine during the postseason, hitting .297/.435/.351 with nine walks and nine runs scored in 14 games. That included 5-for-18 (.278/.409/.333) with a double, three RBI, four walks, and three runs scored in the World Series, making him one of the most productive Dodgers on offense in the Fall Classic.

Forsythe played 80 games and started 68 times at second base, and played 42 games with 31 starts at third base. He provided above average defense at both positions as rated by Ultimate Zone Rating (+3.2 at second, +3.4 at third), Defensive Runs Saved (+5 at 2B, +4 at 3B) and Total Zone Rating (+1 at 2B, +5 at 3B).

What went wrong

After hitting 57 doubles and 37 home runs in his previous two years with the Rays, Forsythe’s power disappeared in 2017, hitting just six home runs and 19 doubles. His isolated power of .103 was well below the .171 mark he posted in 2015-2016, and below his .140 career ISO heading into this season.

Forsythe missed 30 games in April and May with both a right big toe fracture and a hamstring strain, then hit .171/.302/.257 over his next 31 games once he returned, still affected by the injuries.

“It will throw your swing off a little bit,” Forsythe said in September. “Trying to fight to get back to these guys and help them win, the swing I thought was in a good place, but now we go back and look at it we realize, the quality of at-bat was still there … it was a little more passive approach, because I wasn’t in a good position.”

Forsythe was completely neutralized against right-handed pitching in 2017, hitting .190/.315/.262.

2017 particulars

Age: 31

Stats: .224/.351/.327, 6 HR, 19 doubles, 69 walks

Salary: $5.75 million

Game of the year

Forsythe was 3-for-3 with a walk and four RBI in a win over the Padres on Sept. 25, hitting a bases-loaded double in the first inning and a solo home run in the third inning.

Roster status

The Dodgers exercised the 2018 club option for Forsythe, who will earn $9 million next season.