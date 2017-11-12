2017 Dodgers review: Luis Ysla

Luis Ysla didn’t pitch for the Dodgers in 2017, but he did spend 33 days on the 40-man roster, earning much-coveted future old friend status.

Coming

The Dodgers acquired the 25-year-old left-hander from the Red Sox for cash considerations on July 29 and optioned him to Double-A Tulsa.

Ysla pitched seven games in relief for the Drillers, including four scoreless outings in his first five appearances. He allowed five runs in 4 innings in his final two games, and in total with Tulsa opposing batters hitting .319/.407/.489.

Going

To clear some space on the 40-man roster once active roster limits expanded, the Dodgers designated Ysla for assignment on Sept. 1.

2017 particulars

Age: 25

Stats: 6.17 ERA, 8 K, 7 BB in 11 innings in Double-A Tulsa

Salary: n/a

Game of the year

On Aug. 22 at Arkansas — a Mariners affiliate — Ysla struck out two and allowed a single in two scoreless innings in a 7-1 Tulsa victory.

Roster status

Ysla was sent outright to the minors on Sept. 7, and remains in the organization, just not on the 40-man roster.