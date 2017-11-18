2017 Dodgers review: Luke Farrell

Luke Farrell pitched for two major league teams in 2017. Neither one was the Dodgers, though the pitcher did spend 12 days on the club’s 40-man roster.

Coming

The Dodgers acquired the right-hander from the Royals on July 28 for cash considerations. Farrell pitched in just one game in Triple-A, starting for Oklahoma City on Aug. 6 in Las Vegas.

Going

Farrell was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Aug. 9.

The son of the former Red Sox manager made his major league debut with Kansas City on July 1, allowing five runs in 2⅔ innings in a start against the Twins. Later with Cincinnati, Farrell appeared in nine games in relief and posted a 2.61 ERA with seven strikeouts and seven walks in 10⅓ innings.

2017 particulars

Age: 26

Stats: 3.86 ERA in 1 start, 5 K, 2 BB in 4⅔ IP

Salary: n/a

Game of the year

On Aug. 6 in Las Vegas, Farrell allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in 4⅔ innings, with five strikeouts and two walks for Oklahoma City against the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate. It was his only game pitched in the Dodgers organization.

Roster status

Farrell was on the waiver wire yet again after the season, claimed by the Cubs from the Reds on Oct. 4. He is on Chicago’s 40-man roster.