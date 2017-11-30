2017 Dodgers review: Sergio Romo

The Dodgers added veteran reliever Sergio Romo just before spring training, but his 2017 didn’t go as hoped and he was traded just after the All-Star break.

What went right

After nine seasons with the rival Giants, the right-hander joined his boyhood team, signing a one-year deal with the Dodgers.

Romo had a 2.84 ERA at Dodger Stadium, with 12 strikeouts and three walks in 12⅔ innings.

The Dodgers rarely used relief pitchers three days in a row in 2017. Other than lefty specialist Tony Watson and Everyday Brandon Morrow during the World Series, the club used a relief pitcher three days in a row just four times. The last two times in the regular season were Romo, who pitched three straight days from Apr. 30 to May 2 and also May 28-30.

What went wrong

Romo allowed a 6.12 ERA, including five runs in a single appearance on Apr. 21 against the Diamondbacks in Phoenix, recording just one out.

He allowed seven home runs in just 108 batters faced while with the Dodgers, and opposing batters hit .240/.324/.521. Only Wilmer Font, who pitched just 3⅔ innings, allowed a higher slugging percentage among Dodgers pitchers in 2017.

Romo missed nine games from June 8-19 on the disabled list with a left ankle sprain.

Two days after he was designated for assignment, Romo was traded to Tampa Bay on July 22 for cash considerations, with the Rays responsible for $749,000 of his roughly $1.16 million salary remaining.

After leaving the Dodgers, Romo had a 1.47 ERA in 30⅔ innings with the Rays, holding opposing hitters to .178/.233/.262.

2017 particulars

Age: 34

Stats: 6.12 ERA, 5.76 FIP in 30 games, 31 K, 12 BB in 25 IP with Dodgers

Salary: $3 million, of which the Dodgers were responsible for $2.251 million

Game of the year

Romo struck out both batters he faced against the Phillies on April 30, leaving the tying run stranded on base in the sixth inning.

Roster status

Romo is a free agent.