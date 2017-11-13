2017 Dodgers review: Tim Locastro

A steady climb up the minor league ladder earned Tim Locastro a major league call-up in the final weekend of the season.

What went right

Locastro hit .308/.383/.454 with 45 extra-base hits in 127 games between Double-A and Triple-A, including .400/.443/.556 in 24 games after getting promoted a second time to Oklahoma City.

But it was Locastro’s speed — he stole 34 bases in 41 attempts — that got him a surprise call to the majors in the season’s final weekend. Locastro was under consideration for a potential postseason roster spot as a pinch-running specialist.

“When you’re looking at playing potential close ballgames, and to be able to use him in various situations to help you steal a base or create some tension for an opposing pitcher, I think that holds a lot of value,” said manager Dave Roberts.

Locastro played in the final three games of the regular season, and stole third base in his only attempt. He was 0-for-1 at the plate.

The 24-year-old added more outfield experience to his bag of tricks in 2017, starting 41 games at second base, 37 games at center field, 30 games at shortstop, four games in left field and two games in center field.

What went wrong

Locastro ultimately didn’t get placed on the active roster for any of the Dodgers’ three seasons.

He hit just .248/.333/.356 in May, with Double-A Tulsa.

This isn’t so much wrong as it is painful, but Locastro was hit by a pitch a whopping 31 times in 2017, and averaged 30 HBP per season in the last four years.

2017 particulars

Age: 24

Stats: .308/.383/.454, 34 SB in AA/AAA; 0-for-1, SB in majors

Salary: pro-rated share of major league minimum of $535,000

Game of the year

Locastro pinch ran in the ninth inning on Sept. 30 in Denver, his second game, and stole third base for his first major league steal.

Roster status

Locastro is under team control with just three days of major league service time, and has all three option years remaining.