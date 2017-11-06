2017 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Manager, Rookie of the Year finalists announced

The award winners will be announced next week

On Monday, Major League Baseball and the Baseball Writers Association of American (BBWAA) announced the finalists for the 2017 Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Cy Young, and Most Valuable Player awards in the American League and National League. Here are those finalists, listed in alphabetical order by award.

AL MVP

  • Jose Altuve, Astros
  • Aaron Judge, Yankees
  • Jose Ramirez, Indians

NL MVP

  • Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks
  • Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins
  • Joey Votto, Reds

AL Cy Young

  • Corey Kluber, Indians
  • Chris Sale, Red Sox
  • Luis Severino, Yankees

NL Cy Young

  • Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
  • Max Scherzer, Nationals
  • Stephen Strasburg, Nationals

AL Manager of the Year

  • Terry Francona, Indians
  • A.J. Hinch, Astros
  • Paul Molitor, Twins

NL Manager of the Year

  • Bud Black, Rockies
  • Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks
  • Dave Roberts, Dodgers

AL Rookie of the Year

  • Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox
  • Aaron Judge, Yankees
  • Trey Mancini, Orioles

NL Rookie of the Year

  • Josh Bell, Pirates
  • Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
  • Paul DeJong, Cardinals

The award winners will be announced live during a series of MLB Network broadcasts. Here is the schedule:

  • BBWAA Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Awards: Monday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. ET
  • BBWAA Manager of the Year Awards: Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. ET
  • BBWAA Cy Young Awards: Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. ET
  • BBWAA Most Valuable Player Awards: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. ET

As a reminder, the votes have already been tallied and MLB and the BBWAA already know the winners. Ballots were submitted following the end of the regular season but before the postseason. These are regular season awards. The finalists are announced just to create hype. Nothing wrong with that.

