2017 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Manager, Rookie of the Year finalists announced
The award winners will be announced next week
On Monday, Major League Baseball and the Baseball Writers Association of American (BBWAA) announced the finalists for the 2017 Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Cy Young, and Most Valuable Player awards in the American League and National League. Here are those finalists, listed in alphabetical order by award.
AL MVP
- Jose Altuve, Astros
- Aaron Judge, Yankees
- Jose Ramirez, Indians
NL MVP
- Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks
- Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins
- Joey Votto, Reds
AL Cy Young
- Corey Kluber, Indians
- Chris Sale, Red Sox
- Luis Severino, Yankees
NL Cy Young
- Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
- Max Scherzer, Nationals
- Stephen Strasburg, Nationals
AL Manager of the Year
- Terry Francona, Indians
- A.J. Hinch, Astros
- Paul Molitor, Twins
NL Manager of the Year
- Bud Black, Rockies
- Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks
- Dave Roberts, Dodgers
AL Rookie of the Year
- Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox
- Aaron Judge, Yankees
- Trey Mancini, Orioles
NL Rookie of the Year
- Josh Bell, Pirates
- Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
- Paul DeJong, Cardinals
The award winners will be announced live during a series of MLB Network broadcasts. Here is the schedule:
- BBWAA Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Awards: Monday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. ET
- BBWAA Manager of the Year Awards: Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. ET
- BBWAA Cy Young Awards: Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. ET
- BBWAA Most Valuable Player Awards: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. ET
As a reminder, the votes have already been tallied and MLB and the BBWAA already know the winners. Ballots were submitted following the end of the regular season but before the postseason. These are regular season awards. The finalists are announced just to create hype. Nothing wrong with that.
