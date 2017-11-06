2017 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Manager, Rookie of the Year finalists announced

On Monday, Major League Baseball and the Baseball Writers Association of American (BBWAA) announced the finalists for the 2017 Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Cy Young, and Most Valuable Player awards in the American League and National League. Here are those finalists, listed in alphabetical order by award.

AL MVP

Jose Altuve, Astros

Aaron Judge, Yankees

Jose Ramirez, Indians

NL MVP

Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks

Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

Joey Votto, Reds

AL Cy Young

Corey Kluber, Indians

Chris Sale, Red Sox

Luis Severino, Yankees

NL Cy Young

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Max Scherzer, Nationals

Stephen Strasburg, Nationals

AL Manager of the Year

Terry Francona, Indians

A.J. Hinch, Astros

Paul Molitor, Twins

NL Manager of the Year

Bud Black, Rockies

Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks

Dave Roberts, Dodgers

AL Rookie of the Year

Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

Aaron Judge, Yankees

Trey Mancini, Orioles

NL Rookie of the Year

Josh Bell, Pirates

Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

Paul DeJong, Cardinals

The award winners will be announced live during a series of MLB Network broadcasts. Here is the schedule:

BBWAA Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Awards : Monday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. ET

: Monday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. ET BBWAA Manager of the Year Awards : Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. ET BBWAA Cy Young Awards : Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. ET BBWAA Most Valuable Player Awards: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. ET

As a reminder, the votes have already been tallied and MLB and the BBWAA already know the winners. Ballots were submitted following the end of the regular season but before the postseason. These are regular season awards. The finalists are announced just to create hype. Nothing wrong with that.