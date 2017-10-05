2017 MLB Playoff Predictions: CBS Sports picks for Diamondbacks-Dodgers NLDS

The 2017 MLB postseason is now two games old, as the Yankees beat the Twins in the AL Wild Card Game (NYY 8, MIN 4) and the Diamondbacks beat the Rockies in the NL Wild Card Game (ARI 11, COL 8). New York and Arizona now move on to the LDS round, which begins Thursday. Here is the full postseason schedule.

Now that we're into the ALDS and NLDS, it's time for another round of series predictions from us CBS Sports scribes. Let the record show we unanimously predicted the Yankees would win the AL Wild Card Game while four out of five predicted the D-Backs would emerge victorious in the NL Wild Card Game. Here are our predictions for the Diamondbacks-Dodgers best-of-five NLDS:

A slight edge to the Dodgers over the D-Backs. Los Angeles did of course win more games (104 to 93) and have the better run differential (+190 to +153) during the regular season, but the D-Backs won the the head-to-head series (11-8). Arizona won their last six regular season meetings as well.

Obviously, predicting the outcome of short postseason series is a bit of a fool's errand because the most talented team does not always win. These postseason clubs are all so close in talent level that it often comes down to which team executes better. And that's what makes baseball so fun. It would be boring if it were easy to predict.