2017 MLB Playoff Predictions: CBS Sports picks for Yankees-Astros ALCS
Who do our MLB experts see winning this ALCS matchup?
The 2017 MLB postseason is nearing its grand finale, the World Series. Both league championship series are set, with the New York Yankees taking on the Houston Astros in the ALCS and the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Here is the full postseason schedule.
Our friends over at SportsLine have run 100 simulations in their computer model and have are favoring the Astros over the Yankees in the ALCS in their latest projections.
Here's how our panel of experts picked the series:
An Astros slant for certain. Blame it on the regular season, during which the Astros beat the Yankees in five of their seven contests. It's worth noting the Astros outscored the Yankees by just two runs over those seven games.
Obviously there's no telling how the series will play out. We'll find out soon enough who was wrong and who was right.
