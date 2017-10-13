2017 MLB Playoff Predictions: CBS Sports picks for Yankees-Astros ALCS

Who do our MLB experts see winning this ALCS matchup?

The 2017 MLB postseason is nearing its grand finale, the World Series. Both league championship series are set, with the New York Yankees taking on the Houston Astros in the ALCS and the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Here is the full postseason schedule.

Our friends over at SportsLine have run 100 simulations in their computer model and have are favoring the Astros over the Yankees in the ALCS in their latest projections

Here's how our panel of experts picked the series: 

NLDS predictions: Cubs-Nationals

author-mug
R.J. Anderson
author-mug
Mike Axisa
author-mug
Jonah Keri
author-mug
Dayn Perry
author-mug
Matt Snyder
Winner:
Astros
in 5
Yankees
in 6
Astros
in 6
Astros
in 6
Astros
in 6

An Astros slant for certain. Blame it on the regular season, during which the Astros beat the Yankees in five of their seven contests. It's worth noting the Astros outscored the Yankees by just two runs over those seven games.

Obviously there's no telling how the series will play out. We'll find out soon enough who was wrong and who was right.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
SlingTV