2017 MLB Playoffs: Red Sox and Astros announce their ALDS rosters

Thursday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals will open their ALDS matchup with Game 1 at Minute Maid Park. Here's everything you need to know about the series and here's how you can watch Game 1.

The deadline for the two teams to set their ALDS rosters was 10am ET Thursday. Here are the 25 players the Red Sox will use in the best-of-five series.

Pitchers (11): RHP Doug Fister , RHP Joe Kelly , RHP Craig Kimbrel , RHP Austin Maddox , LHP Drew Pomeranz , RHP Rick Porcello , RHP David Price , RHP Addison Reed , LHP Eduardo Rodriguez , LHP Chris Sale , RHP Carson Smith

RHP , RHP , RHP , RHP , LHP , RHP , RHP , RHP , LHP , LHP , RHP Catchers (2): Sandy Leon , Christian Vazquez

, Infielders (8): SS Xander Bogaerts , 3B Rafael Devers , UTIL Brock Holt , IF Deven Marrero , 1B Mitch Moreland , UTIL Eduardo Nunez , 2B Dustin Pedroia , 1B Hanley Ramirez

SS , 3B , UTIL , IF , 1B , UTIL , 2B , 1B Outfielders (4): Andrew Benintendi , Mookie Betts , Jackie Bradley Jr., Rajai Davis

Somewhat surprisingly, the Red Sox left outfielder Chris Young off their postseason roster. The right-handed hitter is a career .262/.361/.466 hitter against lefties, and furthermore, he's a career .318/.378/.577 hitter in 62 games against the Houston Astros . That includes a .280/.417/.727 batting line in 31 games in Houston Cougars , his hometown. The Red Sox instead opted for Davis' speed.

Nunez is nursing a right knee injury and his available for the ALDS is a bit of a question. Obviously he is available if he's on the roster, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to start at third base, or be relegated to pinch-hitting duties. Devers has looked overmatched at times late in the season and Pedroia has had some knee problems himself, so Boston's infield is a little beat up.

Sale will start Game 1 of the ALDS and Pomeranz will start Game 2. The Red Sox have not announced their rotation beyond that, though it seems likely Porcello will get the ball in Game 3. There's speculation the BoSox could bring Sale back on short rest for Game 4, if necessary.

Now here is the 25-man roster the Astros will bring into the ALDS:

Pitchers (11): RHP Chris Devenski , RHP Ken Giles , RHP Luke Gregerson , RHP Will Harris , LHP Dallas Keuchel , LHP Francisco Liriano , RHP Lance McCullers Jr., RHP Charlie Morton , RHP Joe Musgrove , RHP Brad Peacock , RHP Justin Verlander

RHP , RHP , RHP , RHP , LHP , LHP , RHP Jr., RHP , RHP , RHP , RHP Catchers (3): Juan Centeno , Evan Gattis , Brian McCann

, , Infielders (6): 2B Jose Altuve , 3B Alex Bregman , SS Carlos Correa , UTIL Marwin Gonzalez , 1B Yuli Gurriel , 1B Tyler White

2B , 3B , SS , UTIL , 1B , 1B Outfielders (5): Carlos Beltran , Derek Fisher , Cameron Maybin , Josh Reddick , George Springer

No real surprises here. I suppose the Astros could have taken, say, Tyler Clippard or James Hoyt over the third catcher, though that's not a huge deal. Carrying Centeno allows them to pinch-hit liberally with Gattis, or even use him at DH instead of Beltran.

Verlander and Keuchel will start Games 1 and 2, respectively. The 'Stros have not announced their rotation beyond that. Morton and Peacock, not McCullers, are seen as the most likely candidates to start Game 3.