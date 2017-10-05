2017 MLB Playoffs: Yankees and Indians announce their ALDS rosters

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians will open their ALDS matchup with Game 1 at Progressive Field on Thursday night. Here's how you can watch the game. The Yankees earned a spot in the ALDS with their Wild Card Game over the Minnesota Twins (NYY 8, MIN 4).

The deadline for both clubs to set their 25-man ALDS roster was 10am ET on Thursday. Here are the players the Yankees will use in the best-of-5 series:

Pitchers (12): RHP Dellin Betances , LHP Aroldis Chapman , LHP Jaime Garcia , RHP Sonny Gray , RHP Chad Green , RHP Tommy Kahnle , LHP Jordan Montgomery , RHP David Robertson , LHP CC Sabathia , RHP Luis Severino , RHP Masahiro Tanaka , RHP Adam Warren

Infielders (6): 1B Greg Bird , 2B Starlin Castro , 3B Todd Frazier , SS Didi Gregorius , 1B/3B Chase Headley , UTIL Ronald Torreyes

The Wild Card Game and LDS are considered separate postseason rounds, so the Yankees were able to make some changes to their roster following the Wild Card Game. They replaced left-hander Chasen Shreve , outfielder Clint Frazier , and utility man Tyler Wade with Tanaka, Garcia, and Montgomery, so the Yankees decided to load up their pitching staff.

The Yankees will start Gray in Game 1, Sabathia in Game 2, Tanaka in Game 3, and Severino in Game 4. Both Garcia and Montgomery are starters and give New York a pair of long men, if necessary. That could come in handy with Green and Robertson expected to be unavailable for Game 1 following their heavy Wild Card Game workloads.

Now here are the 25 players the Indians will use in the ALDS:

Pitchers (11): RHP Cody Allen , RHP Trevor Bauer , RHP Carlos Carrasco , RHP Mike Clevinger , RHP Corey Kluber , LHP Andrew Miller , LHP Tyler Olson , RHP Danny Salazar , RHP Bryan Shaw , RHP Joe Smith , RHP Josh Tomlin

Infielders (7): 1B Edwin Encarnacion , UTIL Erik Gonzalez , 2B/OF Jason Kipnis , SS Francisco Lindor , 2B/3B Jose Ramirez , 1B Carlos Santana , 3B Giovanny Urshela

Brantley, who missed the team's entire 2016 postseason run due to a pair of shoulder surgeries, returned from an ankle injury very late in the season and is expected to be limited to pinch-hitting in the ALDS. Also, Kipnis saw time in the outfield late in the season and could be asked to play there in the postseason as a way to get both Ramirez (at second) and Urshela (at third) into the lineup.

The Indians are planning to start Bauer, not Kluber, in Game 1 on Thursday. Kluber will start Game 2 and Carrasco will start Game 3. Game 4 will go to either Bauer on short rest of Tomlin on extra rest.