2017 MLB Playoffs: Yankees tab Sonny Gray, CC Sabathia to open ALDS vs. Indians
That gives the Yankees an opportunity to be creative with Luis Severino
The New York Yankees held an optional workout at Progressive Field on Wednesday night ahead of their ALDS opener Thursday against Cleveland.,Following the workout, manager Joe Girardi announced his starting pitchers for the ALDS. Trade deadline pickup Sonny Gray will get the ball in Game 1 and be followed by CC Sabathia in Game 2, Masahiro Tanaka in Game 3, and Luis Severino in Game 4.
Severino was historically terrible as the starter in the Yanks' 8-4 win over the Twins in the wild-card game. Severino had been lined up for that game with Gray lined up for Game 1 of the ALDS for the last few weeks, so Wednesday's rotation announcement wasn't much of a surprise.
Sabathia gets the nod over Tanaka in Game 2, which seems to come down to not only overall performance -- Sabathia had a 3.69 ERA (122 ERA+) during the regular season while Tanaka had a 4.74 ERA (95 ERA+) -- but also their home/road splits. Check it out:
Sabathia at home: 4.20 ERA
Sabathia on the road: 3.18 ERA
Tanaka at home: 3.22 ERA
Tanaka on the road: 6.48 ERA
Games 1 and 2 will be played in Cleveland before the series shifts to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. Given the splits, it's sure seems smart to start Sabathia on the road and Tanaka at home.
Severino threw only 29 pitches in his 1/3 of an inning on Tuesday, and with a short bullpen in Game 1 -- both Chad Green and David Robertson are not expected to be available after long outings vs. Minnesota -- it stands to reason the Yankees could consider using him in relief. That, apparently, is off the table.
The Indians will start Trevor Bauer, not Corey Kluber, in Game 1 of the ALDS, which is interesting. Kluber will start Game 2. Current Indians ace vs. former Indians ace in Cleveland should be awfully fun.
