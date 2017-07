Keep track of all Major League Baseball trades with CBS Sports' Trade Tracker. Get all the latest baseball news with our Eye on Baseball blog heading into the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Here are all the trades from the start of the 2017 MLB season:

Trade Tracker:

July 27, 2017

Rays Acquired: RP Dan Jennings

White Sox Acquired: 1B Casey Gillaspie

July 26, 2017

Rockies Acquired: RP Pat Neshek

Phillies Acquired: P Alejandro Requena, P J.D. Hammer and SS Jose Gomez

July 26, 2017

Brewers Acquired: RP Anthony Swarzak

White Sox Acquired: CF Ryan Cordell.

July 26, 2017

Red Sox Acquired: 3B Eduardo Nunez

Giants Acquired: P Gregory Santos and P Shaun Anderson.

July 24, 2017

Blue Jays Acquired: RP Nick Tepesch

Twins Acquired: Cash considerations

July 24, 2017

White Sox Acquired: RP Jean Machi and RP Mark Lowe

Mariners Acquired: Cash considerations

July 24, 2017

Twins Acquired: C Anthony Recker, P Jaime Garcia and cash considerations

Braves Acquired: RHP Huascar Ynoa

July 22, 2017

Rays Acquired: RP Sergio Romo

Dodgers Acquired: Cash considerations

July 21, 2017

Mariners Acquired: P Marco Gonzales

Cardinals Acquired: RF Tyler O'Neil

July 20, 2017

Mariners Acquired: RP David Phelps

Marlins Acquired: RHP Brandon Miller, CF Brayan Hernandez, RHP Lukas Schiraldi and RHP Pablo Lopez

July 19, 2017

Yankees Acquired: 3B Todd Frazier, RP David Robertson and RP Tommy Kahnle

White Sox Acquired: RP Tyler Clippard, P Ian Clarkin, CF Blake Rutherford and CF Tito Polo

July 18, 2017

Diamondbacks Acquired: RF J.D. Martinez

Tigers Acquired: 3B Dawel Lugo, SS Jose King and SS Sergio Alcantara.

July 16, 2017

Nationals Acquired: RP Ryan Madson and RP Sean Doolittle

Athletics Acquired: P Blake Treinen, LHP Jesus Luzardo and 3B Sheldon Neuse.

July 13, 2017

Cubs Acquired: SP Jose Quintana

White Sox Acquired: 2B Bryant Flete, RHP Dylan Cease, LF Eloy Jimenez and 1B Matt Rose.

July 13, 2017

Brewers Acquired: RP Tyler Webb

Yankees Acquired: 1B Garrett Cooper

July 3, 2017

Blue Jays Acquired: C Miguel Montero

Cubs Acquired: Player to be named later

July 2, 2017

Rangers Acquired: RP Jason Grilli

Blue Jays Acquired: OF Eduard Pinto

June 30, 2017

Angels Acquired: Nick Franklin

Brewers Acquired: Player to be named later

June 26 1 Marlins Acquired: CF Braxton Lee and P Ethan Clark 2 Rays Acquired: SS Adeiny Hechavarria

June 17, 2017

Rays Acquired: INF Trevor Plouffe

Athletics Acquired: Cash

June 13, 2017

Rangers Acquired: RP Joely Rodriguez

Phillies Acquired: Future considerations

May 26, 2017

Nationals Acquired: OF Ryan Raburn

White Sox Acquired: Future considerations