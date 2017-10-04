2017 NL Wild Card Game: Strat-O-Matic predicts final score of Rockies vs. D-Backs

The 2017 National League Wild Card Game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks is just hours away. As such, we must ask the important question: who does Strat-O-Matic predict to win?

Those following us last postseason know that Strat-O-Matic was eerily on-point throughout the month. So, what does Strat-O-Matic see happening tonight? Let's take a look.

NL Wild Card Game projected score

Team Runs Hits Errors Rockies 7 12 0 D-Backs 3 8 0

An upset. Strat sees the Diamondbacks jumping out to a 2-0 lead before the Rockies lineup socks it to Zack Greinke. Mark Reynolds is supposed to deliver a timely three-run homer to put Colorado ahead 4-2. Later, Nolan Arenado ices things by driving in two runs with a triple. Add in a good game from Trevor Story (three-for-five with a double and an RBI) and that's that.

Will Strat-O-Matic begin the postseason two-for-two? We'll find out soon.

You can check out more from Strat-O-Matic here.