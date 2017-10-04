2017 NL Wild Card Game: Strat-O-Matic predicts final score of Rockies vs. D-Backs
The folks over at Strat-O-Matic have the Rockies advancing to play the Dodgers
The 2017 National League Wild Card Game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks is just hours away. As such, we must ask the important question: who does Strat-O-Matic predict to win?
Those following us last postseason know that Strat-O-Matic was eerily on-point throughout the month. So, what does Strat-O-Matic see happening tonight? Let's take a look.
NL Wild Card Game projected score
|Team
|Runs
|Hits
|Errors
|Rockies
|7
|12
|0
|D-Backs
|3
|8
|0
An upset. Strat sees the Diamondbacks jumping out to a 2-0 lead before the Rockies lineup socks it to Zack Greinke. Mark Reynolds is supposed to deliver a timely three-run homer to put Colorado ahead 4-2. Later, Nolan Arenado ices things by driving in two runs with a triple. Add in a good game from Trevor Story (three-for-five with a double and an RBI) and that's that.
Will Strat-O-Matic begin the postseason two-for-two? We'll find out soon.
