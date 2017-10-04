2017 NL Wild Card Game: Strat-O-Matic predicts final score of Rockies vs. D-Backs

The folks over at Strat-O-Matic have the Rockies advancing to play the Dodgers

The 2017 National League Wild Card Game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks is just hours away. As such, we must ask the important question: who does Strat-O-Matic predict to win?

Those following us last postseason know that Strat-O-Matic was eerily on-point throughout the month. So, what does Strat-O-Matic see happening tonight? Let's take a look.

NL Wild Card Game projected score

Team Runs Hits Errors
Rockies712 0
D-Backs38 0

An upset. Strat sees the Diamondbacks jumping out to a 2-0 lead before the Rockies lineup socks it to Zack Greinke. Mark Reynolds is supposed to deliver a timely three-run homer to put Colorado ahead 4-2. Later, Nolan Arenado ices things by driving in two runs with a triple. Add in a good game from Trevor Story (three-for-five with a double and an RBI) and that's that.

Will Strat-O-Matic begin the postseason two-for-two? We'll find out soon.

You can check out more from Strat-O-Matic here.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories