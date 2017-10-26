2017 World Series: A patient Puig has been huge for the Dodgers this postseason

HOUSTON -- In Game 2 of the 2017 World Series between the Astros and Dodgers, L.A. outfielder Yasiel Puig notably hit a key home run in the 10th off a 97-mph Ken Giles fastball. That blast said a lot of Puig's postseason, as he's now batting a robust .351/.442/.622 in the 2017 playoffs. Among those who've come to the plate at least 20 times this postseason, only Jose Altuve has a higher OPS than Puig's mark of 1.063.

Another moment in Game also spoke to Puig's postseason to date -- his nine-pitch battle with Chris Devenski in which he swung over a changeup to end the game. Yes, that was not Puig's preferred outcome, but his relentlessly patient approach was on display. That's pretty much a postseason thing. During the regular season, Puig averaged 3.76 pitches per plate appearance. That's up from his 2016 figure of 3.51, but it's below the league-average of 3.85. In that sense, Puig showed below average patience at the plate from April through the end of September. Since the Dodgers' playoff run began, however, Puig has seen 4.77 pitches per plate appearance, which is obviously a huge jump.

To put that number in perspective, Curtis Granderson led MLB during the regular season with 4.51 pitches seen per plate appearance. Puig in October has pretty well blown away that figure. Along those same lines, Puig this postseason has seen 112 pitches outside the strike zone, and he's swung at just 32 of them. That comes to a chase rate of 28.6 percent, which is lower than Puig's career mark and lower than any chase rate he's put up in a single season.

His ability to work counts has yielded favorable counts in the postseason, and that's in part why Puig has faced hard stuff more than 70 percent of the time. Puig, of course, is an established punisher of fastballs, and punish them he has. This month, he's slugging .539 against two-seam fastballs and 1.100 against four-seamers. That's called hunting for your pitch and doing damage when you find it.

You always have to be careful with Puig at the plate, but this October he's been even more dangerous thanks to his improved selectivity. This mini-trend is something to watch for the remainder of the World Series against Houston. Given recent history, don't be surprised if Puig keeps doing harm to opposing pitchers, mostly by dint of his newfound "take and rake" approach.