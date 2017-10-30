2017 World Series: Miscommunication costs Dodgers crucial run in Game 5 loss

The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series. The Astros won a slugfest in extras, 13-12 (GameTracker).

As such, we wanted to highlight a non-play that happened in the top of the eighth inning.

With Chris Taylor at third base and one out, Justin Turner hit a line drive to right field. Josh Reddick caught the ball and threw the ball home, but it didn't matter, since Taylor didn't run. Usually, sequences like that lead to people criticizing the third-base coach, Chris Woodward in this case. Yet the broadcast showed that Woodward actually wanted Taylor to run.

Replays had Woodward shouting "Gotta go," at Taylor. There was only one problem: Taylor thought Woodward was saying no. Here's a look at part of the pair's conversation afterward:

Taylor: You were saying no? Woodward: I was saying gotta go. But I think you would've been out, with that throw, honestly. Taylor: I thought you were saying no.

Obviously one run would have made a big difference for the Dodgers. That said, there's no telling if Taylor makes it in safely -- or if the events thereafter unfold as they did without Taylor running.

But in a crazy game in a crazy series, this was just one more oddity to remember in the years to come.