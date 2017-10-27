2017 World Series: MLB announces new start times for Dodgers vs. Astros
The World Series will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET the rest of the way
The 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will resume on Friday night. When they do, the series will have a new setting -- Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas -- and a new start time.
That's because on Thursday Major League Baseball announced that start times had been adjusted to 8:20 p.m. ET for the remainder of the series:
Presumably, this is MLB's way of catering to the Dodgers and Astros fan bases -- after all, games will now begin at 5:20 p.m. in L.A. and 7:20 p.m. In Houston.
It's a little annoying for fans on the East Cost -- particularly those who'd like to be in bed by 12-12:30 -- but you can see why MLB made this decision, even if you don't necessarily agree with it.
