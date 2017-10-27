2017 World Series: MLB announces new start times for Dodgers vs. Astros

The 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will resume on Friday night. When they do, the series will have a new setting -- Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas -- and a new start time.

That's because on Thursday Major League Baseball announced that start times had been adjusted to 8:20 p.m. ET for the remainder of the series:

MLB today announced that first pitch times for the remainder of the #WorldSeries have been adjusted to 8:20pm (ET) [7:20pm (CT)/5:20pm (PT)] — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 26, 2017

Presumably, this is MLB's way of catering to the Dodgers and Astros fan bases -- after all, games will now begin at 5:20 p.m. in L.A. and 7:20 p.m. In Houston.

It's a little annoying for fans on the East Cost -- particularly those who'd like to be in bed by 12-12:30 -- but you can see why MLB made this decision, even if you don't necessarily agree with it.