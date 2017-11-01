2017 World Series: No matter what happens, Game 7 is a first for Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES -- Here's the view from the upper reaches of Dodger Stadium, a few hours before the old ballpark did something for the first time in its rather sprawling history:

That "something" that Dodger Stadium has never done before is play host to a Game 7 of the World Series. On Wednesday night, when Yu Darvish at about 5:20 local time throws the first pitch to George Springer, that changes.

Game 7 between the Astros and Dodgers will occasion the 39th Game 7 of the World Series in MLB history. Of those, the Dodgers have been a part of five Game 7s, but all of those took place on the road. That of course changes on Wednesday night.

Since it first rose up among the hills of Chavez Ravine, with the downtown Los Angeles skyline to the south and the San Gabriel Mountains to the north, Dodger Stadium has played host to much history. Its housed 12 no-hitters (three by Sandy Koufax), two of which were perfect games. It saw Willie Stargell hit a 506-foot home run that landed well beyond its dimensions. It saw the Beatles play a show on their final tour. It saw the Dodgers clinch the 1963 World Series, a four-game sweep of the hated Yankees. Pope John Paul II conducted a mass there. And then, of course, there was this:

Dodger Stadium, built for an estimated $23 million and opened in 1962 (coincidentally, on the same day the Houston franchise played its first game), is the third-oldest park in MLB these days. Wrigley Field and Fenway Park are its lone elders, and those two yards experienced their first World Series Game 7 long ago. In all, just eight current ballparks have housed the seventh game of the World Series, and soon enough Dodger Stadium will make it nine. The way this series has gone and all the moments that Dodger Stadium has seen, don't be surprised if a baseball miracle is in the offing.

Oh, and those 38 World Series Game 7s that have already happened? The home team went 19-19 in those contests.