2017 World Series: Perhaps the boldest Dodgers fan jersey you'll see before Game 7

LOS ANGELES -- Prior to World Series Game 7 between the Astros and Dodgers, Dodger Stadium is as you would expect overfilled with blue and white Dodgers jerseys, along with a healthy dusting of Astros threads. What is demonstrably less common is the one-off Dodgers jersey that a fan named Gilbert wore. Please admire:

CBS Sports

You'll note that this jersey pronounces a rooting affection for the Dodgers but does so in the black and orange hues of the loathed Giants. The Giants and Dodgers have of course been blood rivals since their long-ago days in New York, and that rivalry has persisted on the other side of the country. Gilbert, as it turns out, is a native of the Bay Area who relocated to So Cal in the mid-1990s. He's a Dodgers fan -- he loves them, he says -- but consider what you see to be a nod to his Bay roots.

Gilbert had this jersey made in San Bernardino last month when the Dodgers made the postseason. When he described what he wanted, the proprietor told him, "I hope you don't get beat up." We second that emotion.

Fashion boldness, on this night they name is Gilbert from the Bay.