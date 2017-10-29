2017 World Series: Wood gives Dodgers exactly what they need despite final pitch

HOUSTON -- After Game 3, the Dodgers bullpen had been heavily used and while down two games to one in the series, manager Dave Roberts needed to see starting pitcher Alex Wood step up and give him some length.

Wood met the challenge despite having only pitched once in the last month.

Sure, some will focus on the last pitch Wood threw. He coughed up a prodigious home run to George Springer and then departed, on the hook for the loss (pitcher wins and losses being misleading stats at times aside). Springer hit a home run because he's an awesome baseball player with power who has been locked in since the start of Game 2, not because Wood -- or manager Dave Roberts leaving him in to face Springer a third time -- did anything wrong.

What Wood actually did was pitch his ass off through 5 2/3 innings before even allowing a hit.

Thanks in part, surely, to having only pitched once in the last month, Wood didn't start the game with this best command. He hit Springer with a pitch on the foot, but home plate umpire Laz Diaz didn't see and replay apparently wasn't conclusive enough to overturn. Wood then fell behind 3-1 to Alex Bregman. In the second inning, he fell behind 3-0 to Carlos Correa and eventually walked him. He fell behind 2-0 to Josh Reddick. He also walked Marwin Gonzalez in the third.

Along the way though, Wood pitched with guts and kept after it. He erased the Correa walk by inducing a grounder that ended up a double play. He limited hard contact. After the third inning, he really settled in, too.

Before the Springer home run, Wood had retired 10 straight Astros hitters. He had a no-no going through 5 2/3 innings. He was never in trouble at all, not allowing more than one baserunner in any inning nor ever allowing a runner to reach second base.

As far as I'm concerned, that's dominance. It was a bit of a reminder of what Wood can do. He wasn't great in the second half of the season, but after a July 15 win, he had a 1.56 ERA. We've seen him dominate. In his last start of 2017, he did so again for a relatively brief stretch.

After the Springer home run, Roberts pulled Wood. Some might have disagreed with the decision, but Roberts at this point rarely lets his non-Kershaw starters see the opposing lineup a third time. This was the third time through and it was a one-run game. It ended up working, too, so no qualms here.

In the end though, Wood won't get the "win" and it's possible some will lose focus on what a great job he did with the Dodgers possibly staring down a 3-1 World Series deficit and a tired bullpen.

Wood stepped up and came through for his team. Now the series is all evened up at two with Clayton Kershaw getting the ball in Game 5, and the bullpen -- aside from Brandon Morrow, who certainly won't be available in Game 5 -- is a bit more rested.

The series has taken another turn. It won't be the last. This one came on the back of Wood's 5 2/3 innings, even if his outing ended on a sour note.