For weeks, we've been hearing about this letter from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to the Yankees that was written and delivered in 2017 regarding sign-stealing. The Yankees have been fighting in the court system to prevent the letter from being unsealed and revealed to the public. Appeals courts denied the request and things stopped short of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tuesday, SNY revealed the contents of the letter. You can read it in full here, but below is one of the prominent sections.

During our investigation into the Red Sox's misconduct, [Redacted] informed the Department of Investigations that the Yankees used a similar scheme to that of the Red Sox to decode opposing Clubs' signs and relay them to the batter when a runner was on second base. [Redacted] -- who initially noticed that the Red Sox were using a smartwatch to pass information to their players -- admitted to the Department of Investigations that during the 2015 season and the first half of the 2016 season, [Redacted], provided information about opposing Club's signs to players and members of the coaching staff in the replay room at Yankee Stadium, who then physically relayed the information to the Yankees' dugout. [Redacted] also admitted that during that same time period, in certain stadiums on the road where the video room was not proximate to the dugout, used the phone line in the replay room to orally provide real-time information about opposing Club's signs to Yankee coaches on the bench. [....] The Yankees' use of the dugout phone to relay information about an opposing Club's signs during the 2015 season, and part of the 2016 season, constitutes a material violation of the Replay Review Regulations.

The Yankees were found to have used the video replay room to figure out opposing sign systems, relay them to runners on second base, who then relayed them to the batters. This was done in 2015 and 2016, however, before the league sent a letter to every team in 2017 in a major attempt to crackdown on video use in sign-stealing schemes. The Yankees were fined a mere $100,000 for this.

As a reminder, both the Astros and Red Sox have been punished for sign-stealing schemes, but those transgressions occurred after the 2017 letter from Manfred to every team. The SNY report notes that the Astros stole signs during the playoffs in 2017 and the Red Sox did so throughout the 2018 season.

In this particular letter to the Yankees, it is noted that the league cleared them of any wrongdoing after the 2017 Manfred warning and ensuing crackdown. It also specifically mentions a Red Sox complaint that the Yankees used YES (their local TV broadcast) cameras to steal signs and, again, clears the Yankees of any wrongdoing.

"My office has thoroughly investigated the Red Sox's claims in this regard and has concluded they are without merit," Manfred's letter states.

While the Yankees certainly broke the rules in 2015 and 2016, it's entirely possible many teams did so. Note the relatively small fine given to the ballclub. It also wouldn't make sense for Manfred to send a league-wide letter warning of a big crackdown if only a few teams were violating the rules. No, it seems like the biggest crimes came after said letter and those were limited to the Astros and Red Sox, at least as far as all the information we have at this juncture.