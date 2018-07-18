2018 All-Star Game: Cubs' Willson Contreras homers in first pitch of his first career at-bat
Contreras became the first player to do so since 2016
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras took part in his first All-Star Game on Tuesday night, receiving the nod as the National League's starting backstop.
Contreras took full advantage of the opportunity, welcoming Tampa Bay Rays southpaw Blake Snell to the Midsummer Classic by homering on the first pitch Snell threw:
That home run entrenched Contreras in the history books for reasons other than the obvious: he became the sixth Venezuelan-born player to homer in the All-Star Game -- and the first since Salvador Perez did it in 2016.
Coincidentally, Perez had a good view of Contreras's blast, given he was behind the plate representing the American League.
Another coincidence: Contreras matched what one of Perez's former teammates did in the 2016 All-Star Game, becoming the first player to homer in his first Midsummer Classic at-bat since Eric Hosmer:
Anything the 2016 members of the Royals can do, Contreras can do, apparently.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
All-Star Game: Live updates from D.C.
Follow all of the All-Star action live in Washington as the American League and National League...
-
Trout crushes NL in All-Star Games
Trout entered the game a career .462 hitter in the Midsummer Classic
-
Machado, Kemp snap selfie during ASG
Machado and Kemp had some fun during Tuesday's All-Star Game
-
Judge's homer snaps Yankees ASG drought
The Yankees hadn't had a hit in the All-Star Game since Derek Jeter, but Aaron Judge homered...
-
Where is the 2018 MLB All-Star Game?
Everything you need to know about this season's All-Star Game
-
Rumors: Machado-to-Dodgers gaining steam
The Baltimore infielder may be the biggest name moved before the trade deadline