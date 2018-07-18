2018 All-Star Game: Cubs' Willson Contreras homers in first pitch of his first career at-bat

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras took part in his first All-Star Game on Tuesday night, receiving the nod as the National League's starting backstop.

Contreras took full advantage of the opportunity, welcoming Tampa Bay Rays southpaw Blake Snell to the Midsummer Classic by homering on the first pitch Snell threw:

That home run entrenched Contreras in the history books for reasons other than the obvious: he became the sixth Venezuelan-born player to homer in the All-Star Game -- and the first since Salvador Perez did it in 2016.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras just became the sixth Venezuelan-born player to homer in the Midsummer Classic, joining Salvador Perez (2016), Miguel Cabrera (2014), Victor Martinez (2007), Magglio Ordoñez (2001) and Dave Concepcion (1982). — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 18, 2018

Coincidentally, Perez had a good view of Contreras's blast, given he was behind the plate representing the American League.

Another coincidence: Contreras matched what one of Perez's former teammates did in the 2016 All-Star Game, becoming the first player to homer in his first Midsummer Classic at-bat since Eric Hosmer:

Contreras also the 19th player in All-Star history to homer in his first career Midsummer Classic at-bat, and the first since Eric Hosmer in 2016. George Altman (1961) is only other Cubs batter to homer in first career All-Star at-bat. — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 18, 2018

Anything the 2016 members of the Royals can do, Contreras can do, apparently.