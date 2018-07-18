2018 All-Star Game: Gennett breaks All-Star home run record in ninth, then things get crazy

WASHINGTON -- Major League Baseball hosted its 2018 All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Nationals Park, located in Washington, D.C. Based on the style of play, you would've thought it was the Home Run Derby again.

The American League won by an 8-6 final. The two sides combined for 10 home runs and scored all but one of those 14 runs on a dinger.

Yes, you read that correctly: 10 combined home runs.

Those 10 homers shattered the old record for most in a Midsummer Classic. Previously, the 1951, 1954, and 1971 games had enjoyed a three-way tie with six apiece.

Last All-Star Game with 6 HR: 1971 Johnny Bench, Hank Aaron, Reggie Jackson, Frank Robinson, Harmon Killebrew and Roberto Clemente.

This year's game looked like it would finish tied with those three for the record, but a dramatic shot in the bottom of the ninth sent us to extra innings, where the All-Stars combined to obliterate the old record.

The first 13 runs of the game were all scored via dingers. The AL hit the first two, both solo shots, thanks to Aaron Judge and Mike Trout:

This All-Star doesn't need to prove himself, but why not? Atta boy @MikeTrout!

Willson Contreras then bopped a solo shot of his own to pull the National League within one.

Trevor Story tied the game for the NL in the seventh:

But Jean Segura hit a three-run shot in the eighth that appeared to be the decisive blow.

Yet it wasn't to be. Christian Yelich chipped into the AL's lead with a solo homer in the eighth:

Then Scooter Gennett tied the game and broke the record with one out in the bottom of the ninth:

SCOOTER GENNETT TIE GAME!



Wow.

Coincidentally, Alex Bregman then hit the eighth home run, a solo shot to open the 10th inning. He was the AL's only representative in Monday's Derby. Another coincidence? His teammate George Springer hit a solo shot of his own to follow, as the Houston Astros went back-to-back:

From there, the AL strung together some hits and plated the game's first run that wasn't scored via home run on a Michael Brantley sacrifice fly. But that wasn't the end of the home-run binge. Oh, no.

Joey Votto would deliver the game's 10th to cut the lead back to two:

And that, friends, is where the scoring stopped and the game ended.

What a night.