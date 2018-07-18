2018 All-Star Game: Manny Machado snaps selfie with potential future teammate Matt Kemp

According to the latest rumors, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado could be traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers as soon as Wednesday.

Machado, spending his Tuesday night playing for the American League All-Star team in Washington, D.C., had some fun with a potential future teammate during the second inning of the game. Matt Kemp had reached second on a leadoff double when Machado pulled out his phone and snapped a selfie.

Here's a look:

Kemp (and the rest of the Dodgers and Machado) have spent the past couple days evading questions about the Machado rumors. With this act, they're certain to get asked some more -- at least until the deal gets done.