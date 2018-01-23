2018 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement: How to watch, start time, TV channel
The results of the BBWAA Hall of Fame vote are revealed Wednesday, Jan. 24
At long last -- seriously, they keep pushing it further and further back in January -- the BBWAA Hall of Fame results will be revealed on MLB Network live Wednesday, January 24.
We know that Chipper Jones, Jim Thome and Vladimir Guerrero are going to be inducted and it appears all three are going to get more than 90 percent of the vote. Trevor Hoffman also seems very likely to be inducted, as he was only five votes shy last season and appears to have gained ground. Edgar Martinez is also polling among public ballots at a point that he has an outside shot to make this a five-man class.
Still, the smart money is on four joining Jack Morris and Alan Trammell (via Veterans Committee selections) next summer in Cooperstown, making it a huge day.
Here's how to watch the reveal on Wednesday.
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET.
TV: MLB Network
Streaming: MLB.tv; MLB.com/video
MLB Network has listed its Hall of Fame coverage from 3-8 p.m. ET and the results themselves for 6:00. If I had to guess, I'd say the results come in the last 10 minutes of the 6 o'clock hour, so something like 6:50, but if you're interested in seeing them live, don't take a chance. They might do something like 6:15.
We'll have full coverage here on CBS Sports, of course, including the fallout for those who didn't make it in.
