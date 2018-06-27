2018 College World Series finals schedule, scores, start times: Arkansas wins Game 1
Arkansas delivered in Game 1 of the College World Series on Tuesday
After a rainout Monday, the 2018 NCAA baseball College World Series Finals began Tuesday in TD Ameritrade Park. But first, here's how the two remaining teams got there.
No. 5 Arkansas suffered one loss in the first two rounds before breezing through its side of the College World Series bracket, winning all three of its games by at least three runs. No. 3 Oregon State won its three regional matchups by a combined score of 35-4 and saw just as little resistance in the next round, though reaching the finals of the College World Series involved winning four straight elimination games, the final two against Mississippi State.
You can find full results of the regionals, super-regionals and College World Series below. We'll update this space with recaps of each game of the finals, starting with Tuesday's opener.
Game 1
Oregon State kicked off the second inning with a double down the right-field line by Trevor Larnach, who came around to score after two one-out singles. That would be all the scoring until the top of the fifth, when Arkansas chased Luke Heimlich from the game after scoring three runs, including one that came after two hit batsmen. Arkansas tacked on one more run in the inning on a bases-loaded walk before two strikeouts left the score at 4-1.
Oregon State could get nothing off Razorbacks starter Blaine Knight after the second inning, and Knight finished his day with one run allowed on seven hits and a walk in six innings. They didn't have any more success against the bullpen, though the Beavers started off the ninth with a leadoff single. Arkansas brought in Matt Cronin, who struck out two batters and got the third to line out, sealing his team's win.
Final: Arkansas 4, Oregon State 1
Results/schedule
Saturday, June 16
- Game 1: North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6
- Game 2: Mississippi State 1, Washington 0
Sunday, June 17
- Game 3: Arkansas 11, Texas 5
- Game 4: Texas Tech 6, Florida 3
Monday, June 18
- Game 5: Oregon State 14, Washington 5 (Washington eliminated)
Tuesday, June 19
- Game 6: Mississippi State 12, North Carolina 2
- Game 7: Florida 6, Texas 1 (Texas eliminated)
Wednesday, June 20
- Game 8: Arkansas 7, Texas Tech 4
- Game 9: Oregon State 11, North Carolina 6 (North Carolina eliminated)
Thursday, June 21
- Game 10: Florida 9, Texas Tech 6 (Texas Tech eliminated)
Friday, June 22
- Game 11: Oregon State 12, Mississippi State 2
- Game 12: Arkansas 5, Florida 2 (Florida eliminated; Arkansas advances to finals)
Saturday, June 23
- Game 13: Oregon State 5, Mississippi State 1 (Mississippi State eliminated; Oregon State advances to finals)
Tuesday, June 26
- College World Series finals, Game 1: Arkansas 4, Oregon State 1
Wednesday, June 27
- College World Series finals, Game 2: Arkansas vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m. ET
Thursday, June 28
- College World Series finals, Game 3: Arkansas vs. Oregon State, TBA (if necessary)
