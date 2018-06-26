2018 College World Series finals schedule: Scores, start times for Oregon State vs. Arkansas

The road is Omaha is complete, now it's time for the College World Series

The regionals and super regionals are in the books. The road to Omaha is now complete and the remaining eight teams headed to Omaha to compete for a national championship. After a rainout Monday, the 2018 NCAA baseball College World Series Finals begin Tuesday in TD Ameritrade Park. 

The eight teams: Oregon State, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Washington, Arkansas, Texas, Florida, Texas Tech.

For the updated College World Series bracket, click here.

Results/schedule

Saturday, June 16

  • Game 1: North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6
  • Game 2: Mississippi State 1, Washington 0

Sunday, June 17

  • Game 3: Arkansas 11, Texas 5
  • Game 4: Texas Tech 6, Florida 3

Monday, June 18

  • Game 5: Oregon State 14, Washington 5 (Washington eliminated)

Tuesday, June 19

  • Game 6: Mississippi State 12, North Carolina 2
  • Game 7: Florida 6, Texas 1 (Texas eliminated)

Wednesday, June 20

  • Game 8: Arkansas 7, Texas Tech 4
  • Game 9: Oregon State 11, North Carolina 6 (North Carolina eliminated)

Thursday, June 21

  • Game 10: Florida 9, Texas Tech 6 (Texas Tech eliminated)

Friday, June 22

  • Game 11: Oregon State 12, Mississippi State 2
  • Game 12: Arkansas 5, Florida 2 (Florida eliminated; Arkansas advances to finals)

Saturday, June 23

  • Game 13: Oregon State 5, Mississippi State 1 (Mississippi State eliminated; Oregon State advances to finals)

Tuesday, June 26

  • College World Series finals, Game 1: Arkansas vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 27

  • College World Series finals, Game 2: Arkansas vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 28

  • College World Series finals, Game 3: Arkansas vs. Oregon State, TBA (if necessary)

You can find more details about the College World Series matchups here.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

