2018 College World Series finals schedule: Scores, start times for Oregon State vs. Arkansas

The regionals and super regionals are in the books. The road to Omaha is now complete and the remaining eight teams headed to Omaha to compete for a national championship. After a rainout Monday, the 2018 NCAA baseball College World Series Finals begin Tuesday in TD Ameritrade Park.

The eight teams: Oregon State, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Washington, Arkansas, Texas, Florida, Texas Tech.

Results/schedule

Saturday, June 16

Game 1: North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6

Game 2: Mississippi State 1, Washington 0

Sunday, June 17

Game 3: Arkansas 11, Texas 5

Game 4: Texas Tech 6, Florida 3

Monday, June 18

Game 5: Oregon State 14, Washington 5 (Washington eliminated)

Tuesday, June 19

Game 6: Mississippi State 12, North Carolina 2

Game 7: Florida 6, Texas 1 (Texas eliminated)

Wednesday, June 20

Game 8: Arkansas 7, Texas Tech 4

Game 9: Oregon State 11, North Carolina 6 (North Carolina eliminated)

Thursday, June 21

Game 10: Florida 9, Texas Tech 6 (Texas Tech eliminated)

Friday, June 22

Game 11: Oregon State 12, Mississippi State 2

Game 12: Arkansas 5, Florida 2 (Florida eliminated; Arkansas advances to finals)

Saturday, June 23

Game 13: Oregon State 5, Mississippi State 1 (Mississippi State eliminated; Oregon State advances to finals)

Tuesday, June 26

College World Series finals, Game 1: Arkansas vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 27

College World Series finals, Game 2: Arkansas vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 28

College World Series finals, Game 3: Arkansas vs. Oregon State, TBA (if necessary)

