2018 Final Four: Cubs wear Loyola-Chicago shirts to batting practice on Saturday
The Cubs are hoping the Ramblers will become the next Chicago team to have a parade
The Chicago Cubs on Saturday night will play the third game of their four-game set against the Miami Marlins -- a contest which occasions the Cubs debut of Yu Darvish.
While the Cubs were getting ready for their tilt in Miami, the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers -- their municipal label-mates -- were in San Antonio taking on Michigan in the Men's Final Four. Needless to say, it was incumbent upon the Cubs to undertake a gesture of support and unity. They did just that by repping the Ramblers during BP.
Have a look:
And of course the manager got in on the action ...
Finally, the necessary close-up ...
Ramble on, people.
