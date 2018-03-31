2018 Final Four: Cubs wear Loyola-Chicago shirts to batting practice on Saturday

The Chicago Cubs on Saturday night will play the third game of their four-game set against the Miami Marlins -- a contest which occasions the Cubs debut of Yu Darvish.

While the Cubs were getting ready for their tilt in Miami, the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers -- their municipal label-mates -- were in San Antonio taking on Michigan in the Men's Final Four. Needless to say, it was incumbent upon the Cubs to undertake a gesture of support and unity. They did just that by repping the Ramblers during BP.

Have a look:

And of course the manager got in on the action ...

USATSI

Finally, the necessary close-up ...

Ramble on, people.