2018 Hall of Fame Ballot Released

Six former Rays listed

The Baseball Writers Association of America and the Baseball Hall of Fame announced who would be on the ballot of the class of 2018 with several newcomers making their way onto the list.

This year’s ballot includes 19 additions to the ballot from year’s past, with 14 players returning, for a total of 33 players. There are six former members of the Tampa Bay Rays on the ballot: Fred McGriff, Aubrey Huff, Johnny Damon, Manny Ramirez, Jason Isringhausen, and Hideki Matsui

Here are the criteria for eligibility:

A baseball player must have been active as a player in the Major Leagues at some time during a period beginning twenty (20) years before and ending five (5) years prior to election. Player must have played in each of ten (10) Major League championship seasons, some part of which must have been within the period described in 3 (A). Player shall have ceased to be an active player in the Major Leagues at least five (5) calendar years preceding the election but may be otherwise connected with baseball. In case of the death of an active player or a player who has been retired for less than five (5) full years, a candidate who is otherwise eligible shall be eligible in the next regular election held at least six (6) months after the date of death or after the end of the five (5) year period, whichever occurs first.

The Hall of Fame class of 2017 had three players who were voted in (Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell, and Ivan Rodriguez). For a player to be elected, they must appear on at least 75% of the ballots submitted by the voting members of the BBWAA.

The Hall of Fame inductees for 2018 will be announced on January 24th.