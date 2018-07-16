2018 Home Run Derby odds and players: Acclaimed MLB guru reveals surprising picks

The 2018 Home Run Derby gets underway on Monday at 8 p.m. ET at Nationals Stadium. Bryce Harper, who has home-field advantage, is also the only participant with experience and he's the favorite at 11-4 Home Run Derby odds. Jesus Aguilar, Max Muncy, Freddie Freeman and Kyle Schwarber are all close behind at 6-1. Before you lock in any of your 2018 Home Run Derby picks, you'll want to see who SportsLine data engineer Mike McClure is backing. A top MLB expert who has won over $2 million playing daily fantasy sports, McClure specializes in player projections and prediction models.

We can tell you that McClure isn't backing Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar despite his impressive numbers this season. Aguilar comes into this contest with 24 home runs before the All-Star break, more than any other hitter in the National League and more than any other participant in this event. But Aguilar faces No. 8 seed Rhys Hoskins in the first round, and Hoskins has shown power in Nationals Park before, hitting four home runs in this venue since 2017, the most of any visiting player during that span.



Aguilar could be in line for an early exit and isn't a strong bet to advance from the left side of the Home Run Derby bracket. There are much better values that the 6-1 Home Run Derby odds he is getting.



Aguilar faces No. 8 seed Rhys Hoskins (11-2 Home Run Derby odds) of the Phillies in the first round on the left side of the Home Run Derby bracket. The winner will face whomever emerges from the battle between Houston's Alex Bregman (9-1), the No. 4 seed, and fifth-seeded and fellow longshot Kyle Schwarber (9-1) of the Cubs.



Harper, who finished second to Yoenis Cespedes in the 2013 Home Run Derby, is the No. 2 seed. He squares off against Freddie Freeman (11-2) of the Braves in the first round on the right side of the bracket. The winner of this match will face either third-seed Max Muncy (5-1) of the Dodgers or No. 6-seeded Javier Baez (6-1) of the Cubs, who meet in the other first-round match.

