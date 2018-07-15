2018 Home Run Derby odds, players: Acclaimed MLB guru releases surprising picks

Seven new faces will be swinging for the fences and vying for the title of 2018 Home Run Derby champion Monday night at 8 p.m. ET at Nationals Stadium. The only participant with any experience is hometown favorite Bryce Harper, the favorite to win the event at 11-4 Home Run Derby odds. Before you make any 2018 Home Run Derby picks, you need to see what SportsLine data engineer Mike McClure has to say. SportsLine's resident MLB guru has won more than $1 million playing Daily Fantasy Sports, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. He was recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player.



McClure has analyzed the field for the 2018 Home Run Derby and locked in his picks, which he is sharing over at SportsLine.



Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar is putting up MVP-caliber numbers and going off at 7-2 to win the Home Run Derby 2018. But McClure advises against putting your money on the right-handed slugger, who is currently the season's home run leader (24) among the field of eight and the top seed among the eight participants. McClure says there are much better values among the 2018 Home Run Derby players than Aguilar.



Aguilar faces No. 8 seed Rhys Hoskins (11-2 Home Run Derby odds) of the Phillies in the first round on the left side of the Home Run Derby bracket. The winner will face whomever emerges from the battle between Houston's Alex Bregman (9-1), the No. 4 seed, and fifth-seeded and fellow longshot Kyle Schwarber (9-1) of the Cubs.



Harper, who finished second to Yoenis Cespedes in the 2013 Home Run Derby, is the No. 2 seed. He squares off against Freddie Freeman (11-2) of the Braves in the first round on the right side of the bracket. The winner of this match will face either third-seed Max Muncy (5-1) of the Dodgers or No. 6-seeded Javier Baez (6-1) of the Cubs, who meet in the other first-round match.

McClure has locked in his pick to win as well as two long shots you need to jump on. One gets a dream hitting scenario at Nationals Park.



So who does McClure see smashing the most dingers and hoisting the trophy Monday night? Visit SportsLine now to see who to back for the Home Run Derby, and see what long shots stun MLB, all from an acclaimed MLB and DFS expert.