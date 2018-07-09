2018 MLB All-Star Game: AL and NL Final Vote to round out rosters; what you need to know about each candidate

The 2018 All-Star Game rosters were officially announced on Sunday night. The catch, however, is that one roster spot for each team remains open. That's by design, of course, as that last spot will again be decided by fans as part of the appropriately named Final Vote. Here's the ballot.

To help you cast an informed vote, here's a look at the 10 players (five per league) included on the Final Vote ballot. Voting ends Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

American League Final Vote candidates

View Profile Andrew Benintendi BOS • LF • 16 BA .286 R 63 HR 14 RBI 55 SB 16

Benintendi is building off his very good rookie year with an even better sophomore campaign by walking more, hitting for more power and stealing more often. He's slashing .293/.379/.515 with 22 doubles, five triples14 homers and 16 stolen bases for the team with the best record in baseball on selection night.

View Profile Eddie Rosario MIN • LF • 20 BA .306 R 58 HR 18 RBI 53 SB 6

The 26-year-old Rosario is having a career year for the Twins. Through 86 games, he's hitting .301/.342/.536 with 23 doubles, 18 homers and 53 RBI. Also meriting mention is his vastly improved defense in left field, where he was negative-6 last year in defensive runs saved and this season sits at a plus-8.

View Profile Jean Segura SEA • SS • 2 BA .333 R 61 HR 7 RBI 47 SB 14

Segura's biggest crime this season has been playing the same position as Manny Machado and Francisco Lindor, because he's been unbelievable for the Mariners, who sport the fourth-best record in baseball. Segura is hitting .330 with 14 stolen bases, 61 runs and helped keep his team afloat after the Robinson Cano injury/PED suspension.

View Profile Andrelton Simmons LAA • SS • 2 BA .312 R 42 HR 6 RBI 39 SB 5

Ditto for Simmons with the AL shortstop crowdedness. Truth be told, there were four AL shortstops who should have been selected from the get-go. The best defensive player in baseball (yes, he is), Simmons is doing with the bat now, too. hitting .312 with a .373 on-base percentage and only 15 strikeouts in 325 plate appearances entering Sunday night.

View Profile Giancarlo Stanton NYY • DH • 27 BA .265 R 52 HR 21 RBI 51 SB 2

The NL MVP last season took his act to the Bronx this year and weathered a slow start. He's now hitting .267 with 21 homers, 51 RBI and an OPS of .851. He's probably lesser deserving than a few others here this season, but he has the most star power and the Yankees brand on his side now.

National League Final Vote candidates

View Profile Jesus Aguilar MIL • 1B • 24 BA .303 R 42 HR 20 RBI 59 SB 0

The 28-year-old Aguilar has been brilliant in helping keep the Brewers atop the National League to this point. He's shattering all his career highs and added two more homers Sunday in another victory. He's now hitting .306/.368/.633(!) with 14 doubles, 22 homers and 63 RBI.

View Profile Brandon Belt SF • 1B • 9 BA .296 R 39 HR 13 RBI 41 SB 2

An appendectomy interrupted perhaps the best half of baseball in Belt's career. Through 75 games, he's hitting .300/.393/.500 with 16 doubles, 13 homers and 42 RBI. Keep in mind the ballpark he has to deal with in home games, too. Excellent first half.

View Profile Matt Carpenter STL • 3B • 13 BA .256 R 52 HR 16 RBI 38 SB 0

Perennially underrated, Carpenter can play first, second or third. He isn't hitting for much average, but he takes a lot of walks and hits for power, as evidenced by his .365 OBP and .513 SLG with 26 doubles, 17 homers and 51 walks.

View Profile Max Muncy LAD • 1B • 13 BA .270 R 39 HR 20 RBI 38 SB 2

You simply can't say enough about what Muncy has meant to the Dodgers in light of the Justin Turner (he's back now, but missed a while) and Corey Seager injuries. Muncy played third with Turner out and has bounced around to first and second, too. He heads into Sunday night hitting .269/.408/.614 with 20 homers and 38 RBI.

View Profile Trea Turner WAS • SS • 7 BA .282 R 54 HR 11 RBI 37 SB 22

The game is at Nationals Park, so will Nationals fans rock the vote for Trea Turner? It would be his first All-Star appearance. The speedster is playing excellent shortstop while hitting .278/.355/.419 with 11 homers, 22 steals and 54 runs scored.