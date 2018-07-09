2018 MLB All-Star Game roster: Rays' Blake Snell tops the list of biggest snubs

Major League Baseball revealed its initial rosters for the 2018 All-Star Game on Sunday and the immediate reactions always include both joy and anger. Here are the rosters. It should be noted that some of the snubs will eventually be added to the game as injury replacements or to replace a starting pitcher who gets the ball on the Sunday before the game. Let's talk about the snubs. There are always snubs, but a few of these seem ridiculous. First up, take it away, Chris Archer:

American League snubs

Blake Snell, Rays: What Archer said. It's astounding the AL ERA leader isn't an All-Star.

James Paxton, Mariners: Paxton is 8-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. He's struck out 154 batters in 118 2/3 innings. He has thrown a no-hitter. He's the ace of the biggest surprise team in baseball.

Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox; Eddie Rosario, Twins; Jean Segura, Mariners; Andrelton Simmons, Angels; Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: These are the five on the Final Vote. Read up on their accolades here.

Jed Lowrie, Athletics: This one was a shame. It looked like the 34-year-old veteran would be a first-time All-Star. Instead, he was passed over. He's hitting .290/.357/.507 with 25 doubles, 16 homers and 62 RBI. That's not an All-Star? It actually will likely be one, though, since Gleyber Torres is hurt.

Nick Castellanos, Tigers: He's hitting over .300 with 15 homers and 55 RBI.

Aaron Hicks, Yankees: A .359 OBP with 16 homers, seven steals, good defense and good baserunning for Hicks, somewhat of a forgotten man in the Yankees outfield.

Charlie Morton, Astros: Another 34-year-old veteran who would've been a first-timer! Morton is 11-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 108 innings.

Whit Merrifield, Royals: The unheralded Royals second baseman is hitting .303 with a .371 OBP, 27 doubles and 16 stolen bases.

Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox: He's having a great year and deserves mention, but AL shortstop is the most loaded position. He had no shot.

Collin McHugh, Astros: In 42 relief innings, McHugh has a 0.86 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 42 innings.

National League snubs

Jesus Aguilar, Brewers; Brandon Belt, Giants; Matt Carpenter, Cardinals; Max Muncy, Dodgers; Trea Turner, Nationals: Again, those are the Final Vote guys. Read up on their accolades here. Aguilar and Muncy in particular seem to have gotten royally screwed to need to win this vote.

Brandon Nimmo, Mets: The breakout season is here for the former first-round pick. He's getting on base at a .386 clip with 11 doubles, six triples, 12 homers and seven steals.

Ross Stripling, Dodgers: Stripling wasn't even slated to be in the rotation, but he's had just as big a hand as Muncy in rescuing the Dodgers from a bad start and injury woes. Stripling is now 7-2 with a 2.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings.

Adam Ottavino, Rockies: A pretty jarring omission here. Ottavino has been among the best relievers in baseball to this point, pitching to a 1.79 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings. Remember, he plays his home games in Coors Field, too.

Kyle Schwarber/Albert Almora, Cubs: Almora is hitting .326 with a suitcase full of highlight-reel defensive plays. Schwarber is getting on base at a .376 clip with 17 home runs and has made himself into an above-average left fielder.

David Peralta, Diamondbacks: As the D-Backs keep hanging around the top of the NL West, Peralta is hitting .291/.354/.508 with 15 homers and 49 RBI.

Anthony Rendon, Nationals: He's just having a very good year and not great, but he warrants mention because surely there were fans hoping to see him in Nationals Park.

Jeremy Jeffress, Brewers: Jeffress returned to the Brewers last season and he's rewarding them this year with a 1.05 ERA and 0.84 WHIP.

Now, hopefully I didn't snub too many players from the snub list. And to reiterate, a handful of the biggest snubs above will be added to the roster in the coming days. We know at least one from each league with the Final Vote will and there are a few injuries.