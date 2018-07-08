2018 MLB All-Star Game rosters announcement: Selection show start time, TV, live streaming online
The MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 17 in Washington D.C.
On Tuesday, July 17, baseball's best and brightest stars will convene at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. for the 89th annual MLB All-Star Game. The All-Star festivities begin with the Futures Game on Sunday, July 15. The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 16. The Futures Game rosters have been announced. The Home Run Derby field will be announced next week.
Before the American League and National League play the Midsummer Classic, the rosters have to be staffed. Part of that process will take part on Sunday night, when the starters for each squads are named during a selection show. Here's how to watch:
How to watch 2018 MLB All-Star Selection Show
- When: 7 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
For an idea of who could fill out the rosters, check out our coverage of the latest round of voting updates. When the All-Star Game rosters are announced Sunday night, the final roster spot for both teams will remain open. It will be decided by the Final Vote, an online fan vote.
