2018 MLB All-Star Game weather: Afternoon showers expected to clear out before first pitch

Heavy rain is expected in the afternoon, though it'll be all clear by game time

WASHINGTON -- It will not be a picture perfect day for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park.

According to CBS Washington, heavy showers are expected Tuesday afternoon in Washington DC, though the weather is expected to clear up before the All-Star Game begins. First pitch is scheduled for approximately 8 p.m. ET.

At least four prior All-Star Games have been impacted by rain:

  • 1952: Game called after four innings due to rain.
  • 1961: Game called after nine innings with the score tied 1-1 due to rain.
  • 1969: Game postponed due to rain and played the next day.
  • 1990: Game delayed approximately one hour by rain.

The All-Star Game no longer decides home field advantage in the World Series, so it is unclear how MLB would proceed with a rainout. Presumably the game would be postponed and played Wednesday.

Fortunately, Tuesday's weather forecast indicates the afternoon showers will clear out before the game. There are no additional showers expected later in the evening.

