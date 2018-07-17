2018 MLB All-Star Game weather: Afternoon showers expected to clear out before first pitch
Heavy rain is expected in the afternoon, though it'll be all clear by game time
WASHINGTON -- It will not be a picture perfect day for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park.
According to CBS Washington, heavy showers are expected Tuesday afternoon in Washington DC, though the weather is expected to clear up before the All-Star Game begins. First pitch is scheduled for approximately 8 p.m. ET.
At least four prior All-Star Games have been impacted by rain:
- 1952: Game called after four innings due to rain.
- 1961: Game called after nine innings with the score tied 1-1 due to rain.
- 1969: Game postponed due to rain and played the next day.
- 1990: Game delayed approximately one hour by rain.
The All-Star Game no longer decides home field advantage in the World Series, so it is unclear how MLB would proceed with a rainout. Presumably the game would be postponed and played Wednesday.
Fortunately, Tuesday's weather forecast indicates the afternoon showers will clear out before the game. There are no additional showers expected later in the evening.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLBPA chief: DH in NL gaining steam
The DH could be coming to the NL sooner than later
-
ASG won't decide World Series home-field
Since 2017, World Series home-field advantage has been tied to regular-season records
-
Where is the 2018 MLB All-Star Game?
Everything you need to know about this season's All-Star Game
-
Davis' shot at baseball's worst season
As we get set to celebrate the best players at the MLB All-Star Game, we should acknowledge...
-
All-Star Game: Why NL is home team again
The NL has hosted the last three All-Star Games, including 2016 when the AL was the designated...
-
Machado deal in place; Dodgers 'leaders'
The Baltimore infielder may be the biggest name moved before the trade deadline