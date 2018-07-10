2018 MLB All-Star Game: Yadier Molina replaces injured Buster Posey on NL roster

Once again, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is an All-Star.

MLB announced Monday that Giants backstop Buster Posey will skip the All-Star Game next week because of a nagging hip issue, and Molina has taken Posey's spot on the roster.

Yadier Molina has been named to the NL All-Star team to replace Buster Posey (right hip inflammation). pic.twitter.com/0T0rmgLorv — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2018

Molina himself is currently day-to-day with a shoulder injury, though obviously it's not bad enough to keep him out of the All-Star Game. This is his ninth All-Star Game selection, all of which have come in the past 10 years.

Molina, 35, certainly has All-Star numbers this season. He's hitting .278/.320/.495 with 13 home runs in 59 games, and of course that includes his usual Gold Glove caliber defense. Earlier this year Molina set a new record for games caught with one team. He's at 1,773 games caught with St. Louis and counting.

As for Posey, he's been playing with his hip issue for a while now, and he'll receive a cortisone injection following Sunday's first-half finale. Here's what manager Bruce Bochy told John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle:

"We talked about this in the past month, how we could get to the break and get this injection and hopefully get it to calm down and clear up," Bochy said. "He's been playing with it. You could tell. All of you can tell. It's bothering him. He's been a warrior through this and had missed some time. ... The break will serve him well."

The 2018 All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 17, at Nationals Park. Molina will back up Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who was voted the starter by the fans. Here are the full All-Star Game rosters.