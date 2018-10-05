2018 MLB bracket, playoff schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams and postseason scores
The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23
The 2018 Major League Baseball regular season came to a conclusion on Monday, Oct. 1, and after the Wild Card Games there are eight teams left standing. Those eight ballclubs will be fighting to punch a ticket to the 114th edition of the Fall Classic, with the ultimate prize of taking home the iconic Commissioner's Trophy.
The NLDS gets underway on Thursday, Oct. 4 with and conclude no later than Oct. 31 with the World Series. Postseason games will air on Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Below you'll find every playoff matchup, bracket, schedule, scores and results.
Wild Card Games
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
|Tue., Oct. 2
|8 p.m. ET
|NL: Colorado at Chi. Cubs
|ESPN
|COL 2-1 (F/13)
Wed., Oct. 3
8 p.m. ET
AL: Oakland at N.Y. Yankees
TBS
*- if necessary
American League Division Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 5
7:30 p.m. ET
N.Y. Yankees at Boston
TBS
Sat., Oct. 6
8:15 p.m. ET
N.Y. Yankees at Boston
TBS
Mon., Oct. 8
7:40 p.m. ET
Boston at N.Y. Yankees
TBS
Tue., Oct. 9*
8 p.m. ET
Boston at N.Y. Yankees
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 11*
7:40 p.m. ET
N.Y. Yankees at Boston
TBS
*- if necessary
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 5
2 p.m. ET
Cleveland at Houston
TBS
Sat., Oct. 6
4:30 p.m. ET
Cleveland at Houston
TBS
Mon., Oct. 8
1:30 p.m. ET
Houston at Cleveland
TBS
Tue., Oct. 9*
4:30 p.m. ET
Houston at Cleveland
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 11*
4 p.m. ET
Cleveland at Houston
TBS
*- if necessary
National League Division Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Thurs, Oct. 4
5 p.m. ET
Colorado at Milwaukee
FS1
Fri., Oct. 5
4 p.m. ET
Colorado at Milwaukee
FS1
Sun., Oct. 7
4:30 p.m. ET
Milwaukee at Colorado
MLBN
Mon, Oct. 8*
9:40 p.m. ET
Milwaukee at Colorado
FS1 or MLBN
Wed., Oct. 10*
4:30 p.m. ET
Colorado at Milwaukee
FS1 or MLBN
*- if necessary
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Thurs, Oct. 4
8:30 p.m. ET
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
MLBN
Fri., Oct. 5
9:30 p.m. ET
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
FS1
Sun., Oct. 7
8 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
FS1
Mon, Oct. 8*
4:30 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
FS1 or MLBN
Wed., Oct. 10*
8 p.m. ET
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
FS1 or MLBN
*- if necessary
American League Championship Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Sat., Oct. 13
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Sun., Oct. 14
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Tue., Oct. 16
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Wed., Oct. 17
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 18*
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Sat., Oct. 20*
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Sun., Oct. 21*
TBA
ALCS
TBS
*- if necessary
National League Championship Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 12
TBA
NLCS
Fox or FS1
Sat., Oct. 13
TBA
NLCS
Fox or FS1
Mon., Oct. 15
TBA
NLCS
Fox or FS1
Tue., Oct. 16
TBA
NCLS
Fox or FS1
Wed., Oct. 17*
TBA
NLCS
Fox or FS1
Fri., Oct. 19*
TBA
NLCS
Fox or FS1
Sat., Oct. 20*
TBA
NLCS
Fox or FS1
*- if necessary
World Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Tue., Oct. 23
TBA
Game 1
Fox
Wed., Oct. 24
TBA
Game 2
Fox
Fri., Oct. 26
TBA
Game 3
Fox
Sat., Oct. 27
TBA
Game 4
Fox
Sun., Oct. 28*
TBA
Game 5
Fox
Tue., Oct. 30*
TBA
Game 6
Fox
Wed., Oct. 31*
TBA
Game 7
Fox
* if necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Braves-Dodgers NLDS preview
The Braves and Dodgers will meet in the first round of the postseason
-
2018 World Series odds favor Dodgers
Which team do the Vegas oddsmakers say is the favorite?
-
Yankees-Brewers on WS collision course?
Thanks to their monster bullpens, we should take the possibility of a Brewers-Yanks Fall Classic...
-
Watch Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 1
The Braves and Dodgers will begin their NLDS on Thursday
-
Brewers' Yelich goes deep in Game 1
The Brewers took a lead on a home run. Who else? Yelich!
-
Watch Rockies-Brewers NLDS Game 1
The Rockies and Brewers start the National League Division Series on Thursday