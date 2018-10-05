2018 MLB bracket, playoff schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams and postseason scores

The 2018 Major League Baseball regular season came to a conclusion on Monday, Oct. 1, and after the Wild Card Games there are eight teams left standing. Those eight ballclubs will be fighting to punch a ticket to the 114th edition of the Fall Classic, with the ultimate prize of taking home the iconic Commissioner's Trophy.

The NLDS gets underway on Thursday, Oct. 4 with and conclude no later than Oct. 31 with the World Series. Postseason games will air on Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Below you'll find every playoff matchup, bracket, schedule, scores and results.

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Wild Card Games

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Tue., Oct. 2 8 p.m. ET NL: Colorado at Chi. Cubs ESPN COL 2-1 (F/13) Wed., Oct. 3 8 p.m. ET AL: Oakland at N.Y. Yankees TBS NYY 7-2

*- if necessary

American League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Fri., Oct. 5 7:30 p.m. ET N.Y. Yankees at Boston TBS Sat., Oct. 6 8:15 p.m. ET N.Y. Yankees at Boston TBS Mon., Oct. 8 7:40 p.m. ET Boston at N.Y. Yankees TBS Tue., Oct. 9* 8 p.m. ET Boston at N.Y. Yankees TBS Thurs., Oct. 11* 7:40 p.m. ET N.Y. Yankees at Boston TBS

*- if necessary

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Fri., Oct. 5 2 p.m. ET Cleveland at Houston TBS Sat., Oct. 6 4:30 p.m. ET Cleveland at Houston TBS Mon., Oct. 8 1:30 p.m. ET Houston at Cleveland TBS Tue., Oct. 9* 4:30 p.m. ET Houston at Cleveland TBS Thurs., Oct. 11* 4 p.m. ET Cleveland at Houston TBS

*- if necessary

National League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Thurs, Oct. 4 5 p.m. ET Colorado at Milwaukee FS1 MIL 3-2 (F/10) Fri., Oct. 5 4 p.m. ET Colorado at Milwaukee FS1 Sun., Oct. 7 4:30 p.m. ET Milwaukee at Colorado MLBN Mon, Oct. 8* 9:40 p.m. ET Milwaukee at Colorado FS1 or MLBN Wed., Oct. 10* 4:30 p.m. ET Colorado at Milwaukee FS1 or MLBN

*- if necessary

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Thurs, Oct. 4 8:30 p.m. ET Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers MLBN Fri., Oct. 5 9:30 p.m. ET Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers FS1 Sun., Oct. 7 8 p.m. ET L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta FS1 Mon, Oct. 8* 4:30 p.m. ET L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta FS1 or MLBN Wed., Oct. 10* 8 p.m. ET Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers FS1 or MLBN

*- if necessary

American League Championship Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Sat., Oct. 13 TBA ALCS TBS Sun., Oct. 14 TBA ALCS TBS Tue., Oct. 16 TBA ALCS TBS Wed., Oct. 17 TBA ALCS TBS Thurs., Oct. 18* TBA ALCS TBS Sat., Oct. 20* TBA ALCS TBS Sun., Oct. 21* TBA ALCS TBS

*- if necessary

National League Championship Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Fri., Oct. 12 TBA NLCS Fox or FS1 Sat., Oct. 13 TBA NLCS Fox or FS1 Mon., Oct. 15 TBA NLCS Fox or FS1 Tue., Oct. 16 TBA NCLS Fox or FS1 Wed., Oct. 17* TBA NLCS Fox or FS1 Fri., Oct. 19* TBA NLCS Fox or FS1 Sat., Oct. 20* TBA NLCS Fox or FS1

*- if necessary

World Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Tue., Oct. 23 TBA Game 1 Fox Wed., Oct. 24 TBA Game 2 Fox Fri., Oct. 26 TBA Game 3 Fox Sat., Oct. 27 TBA Game 4 Fox Sun., Oct. 28* TBA Game 5 Fox Tue., Oct. 30* TBA Game 6 Fox Wed., Oct. 31* TBA Game 7 Fox

* if necessary