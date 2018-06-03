2018 MLB Draft: Tigers reportedly narrow No. 1 pick down to three college baseball players
The 2018 MLB draft begins on Monday and the Tigers will be on thee clock with the No. 1 overall pick
Baseball's Rule 4 Draft -- informally known as the MLB draft or the amateur draft -- gets started on Monday, and the Tigers hold the top pick. In our most recent mock draft, we have Detroit selecting Auburn right-hander Casey Mize. While Mize indeed remains the favorite to be the top overall pick of 2018, the Tigers have hinted that he's not a lock.
Into that uncertain fray come the very expert Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com. Here's what they report about Detroit's big decision:
The only remaining players on the board are both college players. Florida ace Brady Singer, who returned from a minor hamstring injury on Sunday with a strong Regional start of his own, has been a standout for the Gators for three years and is No. 2 on MLB Pipeline's Top 200 Draft Prospects list behind Mize. The lone bat continues to be Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart, who has terrific all-arround skills and will be able to stay behind the plate long-term.
That's in keeping with expectations, as Mize, Singer, and Bart are all expected to go quite high. Wisconsin prep outfielder Jarred Kelenic has also received some buzz as a potential top selection, but the Tigers have reportedly settled on one of three collegians.
We'll be here on Monday for full coverage of the three-day event.
