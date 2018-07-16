2018 MLB Home Run Derby weather: Rain should pass before sluggers take the stage

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Major League Baseball's 2018 All-Star Break is here. The festivities got started on Sunday afternoon, with this year's edition of the Futures Game.

The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday night. Unfortunately, the outfield will be a little wet when the sluggers start teeing off due to afternoon storms moving through the area. The grounds crew broke out the tarp around 5 p.m. ET.

The good news is the rain is expected to flee the area before the event begins at 8 p.m. ET. The chances of precipitation dip to 15 percent around then and will remain around that mark throughout the duration of the event, per Weather.com.

For those wondering: Temperature is expected to be around 87 degrees with enough humidity to make it feel like 92 degrees. 

