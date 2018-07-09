2018 MLB Home Run Derby: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge unlikely to participate
The last two winners of the Home Run Derby will probably not be featured at Nationals Park next week
Cloutin' Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have thus far combined for 46 home runs this season. Relevant to the upcoming All-Star festivities, it's worth noting that Judge is the defending Home Run Derby champion and that Stanton won the trophy in 2016. The last two derby champs, though, won't be taking their whacks this year in Nationals Park.
We already knew that Judge wasn't going to participate, and his election to the AL starting lineup on Sunday did nothing to change that. Here's what Judge said regarding the Derby after learning that he'd be an AL starter in Washington (via NJ.com's Randy Miller):
"The main reason why I did it was for the fans. That's really the only reason why you do it ... for the fans. Put on a good show.
"This year, we've got something special going on here. I'm kind of sad I'm not doing it, but we've got something pretty special here. I just want to stay healthy going into the second half."
So Judge has reaffirmed that he won't be defending his title this year. As for Stanton, he's a Final Vote candidate in the AL, but even if he wins the balloting and thus makes the AL All-Star team, he won't take part in the Derby. Via Kevin Kernan of the New York Post:
Asked by The Post after Sunday's 2-1, 10-inning win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre about competing in the Derby, the Yankees slugger said, "I don't think so. I don't want to. I've done it plenty of times, take a year off. Take two years off.''
While the "I don't think so" part may leave the door cracked a bit, Stanton otherwise sounds pretty emphatic.
Yes, it'll be disappointing not to have two of the greatest power hitters in baseball as part of the Derby field, but the event -- especially under the revised format -- figures to be a great show no matter who's in it.
