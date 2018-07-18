2018 NL Midseason Awards: Mets' Jacob deGrom unanimous pick for the Cy Young award

The 2018 All-Star festivities are in the rear-view mirror and the regular season resumes in earnest on Friday -- the Cubs and Cardinals are playing a makeup game Thursday -- and, over the next few weeks and months, the various postseason and awards races will be decided. The upcoming trade deadline may help decide those races.

Since we are at the traditional midpoint of the regular season, this is as good a time as any to step back and hand out some midseason awards. Here is who our CBS Sports MLB experts would pick for each of the four major National League awards at this point in time.

Most Valuable Player Award

Can Nolan Arenado overcome the stigma of Coors Field to win NL MVP? USATSI

R.J. Anderson: Jacob deGrom, Mets. The last time a pitcher won the NL MVP award was back in 2014. This season is setting up where it looks like one of the league's top arms could pull off the trick. deGrom's lack of run support might cost him with a certain kind of voter, but he's been outstanding and deserves recognition.

Mike Axisa: Jacob deGrom, Mets. I have no trouble whatsoever giving a pitcher the MVP and, in a year with no true position player standouts in the NL, deGrom stands out from the pack. Max Scherzer has better strikeout and baserunners allowed numbers, though he's also allowed more than twice as many home runs and 50 percent more runs. The name of the game is preventing runs and no pitcher in baseball has done it better than deGrom so far this season. Too bad the Mets are wasting his brilliance.

Jonah Keri (via CBS Sports HQ): Nolan Arenado, Rockies. Arenado's my guy because Arenado plays defense the way that (Eugenio) Suarez and no one else does at that position, and a few other positions around baseball. And yes, you would say "it's Coors Field," we have the tools to adjust stats on a neutral level ... We can declare that Nolan Arenado, even after adjusting stuff, is the best overall player this year, right now, in the National League.

Dayn Perry: Jacob deGrom, Mets. I favor position players in the MVP, but I'm not opposed to going with a pitcher in the right circumstances. This season, deGrom has pitched to a 1.68 ERA, and he's struck out more than 30 percent of opposing batters. He's fourth in the NL in innings, and his ERA+ of 228, if it holds up, would rank 12th since 1900. In other words, he's on his way to one of the great pitching seasons ever.

Matt Snyder: Freddie Freeman, Braves. I'm pretty averse to pitchers winning MVP unless it's a transcendent season and, hey, maybe Jacob deGrom or Max Scherzer get there, but right now I'd need to see more. I'm left with a mostly-uninspiring field of Freeman, Nolan Arenado, Lorenzo Cain and Javier Baez. Freeman gets a very slight nod here for being such a completely polished all around hitter, rocking a .315/.405/.533 slash. Bonus points for his young team holding in playoff position right now, where few thought they'd be. Freeman's the veteran leader among position players.

Cy Young Award

Jacob deGrom is our unanimous NL Cy Young pick at the midpoint of the season. USATSI

Anderson: Jacob deGrom, Mets. Same argument as before. Misleading won-lost record or not, he's been the best pitcher in the NL by traditional and advanced metrics alike.

Axisa: Jacob deGrom, Mets. When a pitcher is good enough to win MVP, he's a lock for Cy Young. Scherzer and Aaron Nola deserve an honorable mention here.

Keri (via CBS Sports HQ): Jacob deGrom, Mets. He's got a 1.68 ERA. For a while we were talking about him in the same sentence as Bob Gibson circa 1968. He's been magnificent, not to say that he's on his own. I love Scherzer this year. Aaron Nola -- all respect -- he's not a fringe Cy Young candidate, he's a top three or four Cy Young candidate. (Patrick) Corbin's been good. There's really good pitchers this year, but deGrom has done it all. He's been really excellent.

Perry: Jacob deGrom, Mets. See: NL MVP.

Snyder: Jacob deGrom, Mets. He has a 0.62 lead in ERA. Next!

Rookie of the Year Award

In a less than stellar NL rookie class, Juan Soto stands out from the pack. USATSI

Anderson: Brian Anderson, Marlins. There's only one NL rookie within half a win of Brian Anderson's WAR total -- and that's Harrison Bader, whose defense is doing the heavy lifting. Defensive metrics are notoriously unreliable, so let's give Anderson and his bat the nod.

Axisa: Seranthony Dominguez, Phillies. Brian Anderson leads NL rookies in WAR by a considerable margin, though I've long believed WAR underrates high-leverage relievers. Dominguez was called up in early May and he quickly assumed a prominent late-inning role, so much so that he's already recorded four multi-inning saves. A 1.60 ERA with 43 strikeouts and five unintentional walks in 33 2/3 innings are dead sexy numbers.

Keri (via CBS Sports HQ): Juan Soto, Nationals. It's tricky because by wins above replacement, your frontrunner is probably Brian Anderson of the Marlins. He's been alright -- not bad -- he's been in the lineup every day and a productive player. I tend to look more at the per at-bat impact though. I wouldn't want to have Brian Anderson on my team over Juan Soto, for instance. Juan Soto hasn't played all that much -- he came up even later than (Gleyber) Torres did -- but man he has been absolutely dynamite. The combination of power and just such a refined approach -- he's just 19 years old -- he spits on pitches off the zone, he waits for his, he can really drive the ball. He's a very, very impressive player.

Perry: Juan Soto, Nationals. Jesse Winker's .404 OBP and big edge in playing time certainly merit consideration, but I'll go with Soto's rate-based dominance. Soto wasn't called up until May 20, which explains his plate appearance deficit, but he's slashed .301/.411/.517 (145 OPS+) with nine homers in 51 games. That's enough for the nod.

Snyder: Juan Soto, Nationals. It's only 51 games, but the 19-year-old is slashing above the vaunted .300/.400/.500 threshold. That's pretty amazing.

Manager of the Year Award

The Braves are ahead of schedule and that makes Brian Snitker an NL Manager of the Year candidate. USATSI

Anderson: Joe Maddon, Cubs. The trope is that these awards always go to either the managers of the best teams or the managers of the surprise teams. In this case, subverting the trope isn't worth the effort.

Axisa: Brian Snitker, Braves. The Braves seem to be a year ahead of schedule -- teams loaded with young talent seem to arrive ahead of schedule often, eh? -- and are right in the thick of the NL East race. A case can be made they're the most improved team in the league.

Perry: Brian Snitker, Braves. You can argue for a number of guys in the NL, but I'll go with Snitker, who has the Braves strongly in contention ahead of schedule and on pace for an 18-win improvement.

Snyder: Gabe Kapler, Phillies. The Phillies lead the NL East, but I'm going to take an approach that might seem odd. Remember how awful a job Kapler did in the first week or two of the season? His reaction was to keep a sense of self-awareness and learn from his mistakes. He's doing that and has proven his ability to adapt since then. Some guys are too unaware or stubborn to change. Kapler isn't and his team is in first.