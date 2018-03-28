2018 MLB Opening Day: Watch Angels vs. Athletics online, live stream info, odds, TV channel, starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics kick off the new season on Thursday
Major League Baseball's regular season is here.
The 2018 campaign will begin on Thursday, March 29. From there, the 30 teams will make the six-month trek with an eye on reaching the postseason. Of course, not every team has realistic playoff aspirations. But that's the beauty of Opening Day: everyone can pretend otherwise.
This should be a fun one. The A's have missed the playoffs for three straight years after a run of three straight playoff seasons. They improved to 75 wins last season and have enough young talent in the rotation to team with their power on offense to be an upstart contender this year. Meanwhile, the Angels were aggressive in adding talent to their big-league roster in the offseason.
Even if Shohei Ohtani doesn't bat for the Angels, they'll send up newbies Ian Kinsler and Zack Cozart in addition to holdovers Justin Upton, Albert Pujols and the best damn baseball player in the world.
The A's counter with an offense that ranked fourth in the AL in home runs last year and figures to hit even more this time around. As noted, this will be fun.
Here's how you can catch the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics game that will kick off the new season for each team:
Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Oakland Coliseum; Oakland, California
Starting Pitchers: Garrett Richards vs. Kendall Graveman
TV Channel: Fox Sports West and NBC Sports California (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live Stats: GameTracker
