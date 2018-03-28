2018 MLB Opening Day: Watch Astros vs. Rangers online, live stream info, odds, TV channel, starting pitchers
The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will square off to begin their seasons
Major League Baseball's regular season is here.
The 2018 campaign will begin on Thursday, March 29. From there, the 30 teams will make the six-month trek with an eye on reaching the postseason. Of course, not every team has realistic playoff aspirations. But that's the beauty of Opening Day: everyone can pretend otherwise.
The defending champs open their title defense with an in-state game against the Rangers.
The Astros are starting Justin Verlander in place of Dallas Keuchel, which is a bit of a surprise -- not that Verlander isn't worthy, just seniority tends to win out. Following the trade that sent him to Houston, he reeled off five starts that saw him average nearly seven innings per pop while posting a 1.06 ERA and 8.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Factor in Verlander's gutsy postseason performance, and his reputation as a big-game pitcher is well-earned.
Hamels is no stranger to getting the nod in important situations, either. Unfortunately, his 2017 wasn't honeycombed with highlights like Verlander's was. Though Hamels managed a 112 ERA+, he saw his strikeout rate dip to a career-worst 6.4 mark. Predictably, he also tallied the worst strikeout-to-walk ratio of his career. Hamels will need to miss more bats if he's to return to his old, front-of-the-rotation self.
Here's how you can catch the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers game:
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
- Time: 3:35 p.m. ET
- Location: Globe Life Park in Arlington -- Arlington, Texas
- Starting Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Cole Hamels
- TV Channel: ESPN (check local listings)
- Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
-
How to watch Twins vs. Orioles
The Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles kick off the new season on Thursday
-
How to watch Mets vs. Cardinals
The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals kick off the new season
-
How to watch Pirates vs. Tigers
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers kick off the new season on Thursday
-
How to watch Cubs vs. Marlins
The Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins kick off the new season
-
When does baseball start?
It's a full slate of 15 games for Opening Day on Thursday
-
The MLB milestones to be reached in 2018
Which major milestones might be reached during the 2018 season? Let's have a look