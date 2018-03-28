2018 MLB Opening Day: Watch Brewers vs. Padres online, live stream info, odds, TV channel, starting pitchers

Major League Baseball's regular season is here.

The 2018 campaign will begin on Thursday, March 29. From there, the 30 teams will make the six-month trek with an eye on reaching the postseason. Of course, not every team has realistic playoff aspirations. But that's the beauty of Opening Day: everyone can pretend otherwise.

This season the Padres are hoping to be what the Brewers were last season. The Brew Crew snuck up on everyone to win 86 games last year, and they remained in contention for the NL Central title deep into September. Over the winter Milwaukee added Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich to bolster their outfield. Questions persist about their rotation, however.

The Padres, meanwhile, are in the middle of a deep rebuild and they'd love to take a big step forward in 2018 like the Brewers did in 2017. San Diego did have an active offseason, most notably signing Eric Hosmer to a $144 million contract. They also boast one of the best farm systems in the game, though that won't be on display on Opening Day. The Padres faithful will have to wait until midseason (or later) to see players like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Urias.

Here's how you can catch the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres game that will kick off the new season: