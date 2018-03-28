2018 MLB Opening Day: Watch Cardinals vs. Mets online, live stream info, odds, TV channel, starting pitchers

Major League Baseball's regular season is here.

The 2018 campaign will begin on Thursday, March 29. From there, the 30 teams will make the six-month trek with an eye on reaching the postseason. Of course, not every team has realistic playoff aspirations. But that's the beauty of Opening Day: everyone can pretend otherwise.

Both the Mets and Cardinals are looking to return to the postseason this season. New York went to the World Series in 2015, lost the NL Wild Card Game in 2016, then lost 92 games in 2017. That is a trend they are looking to reverse and soon, since their vaunted rotation is starting to get expensive through arbitration.

The Cardinals missed the postseason in both 2016 and 2017, and over the winter they reshaped their outfield by trading for Marcell Ozuna, and trading away Stephen Piscotty and Randal Grichuk. St. Louis will bank on young arms like Luke Weaver, Jack Flaherty, and eventually Alex Reyes to make up for some uncertainty in the middle of the rotation.

Although they are not division rivals, the Mets and Cardinals both seem likely to compete for a wild-card spot this summer, meaning them early head-to-head games are important. Any ground you can gain now is less ground you potentially have to make up later.

Here's how you can catch the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals game that will kick off the new season: