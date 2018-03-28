2018 MLB Opening Day: Watch Giants vs. Dodgers online, live stream info, odds, TV channel, starting pitchers
The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet to begin the new season
Major League Baseball's regular season is here.
The 2018 campaign will begin on Thursday, March 29. From there, the 30 teams will make the six-month trek with an eye on reaching the postseason. Of course, not every team has realistic playoff aspirations. But that's the beauty of Opening Day: everyone can pretend otherwise.
One of the best rivalries in baseball is renewed on Opening Day.
Injury will prevent Madison Bumgarner from starting on Opening Day. Factor in Jeff Samardzija's own malady, and the Giants' rotation looks like a weakness. Hence Ty Blach, Opening Day starter. Blach is a finesse lefty who seldom misses bats and who arguably shouldn't be in a big-league rotation -- let alone fronting it to begin the new season.
Clayton Kershaw remains one of the best pitchers in baseball. Last season, he recorded his seventh consecutive All-Star Game appearance, as well as his seventh consecutive top-five finish in Cy Young Award voting. San Francisco's hitters undoubtedly know all about Kershaw's dominant slider and curveball -- don't expect that knowledge to make the pitches any easier to hit, however.
Here's how you can catch the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers game:
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
- Time: 7:08 p.m. ET
- Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Starting Pitchers: Ty Blach vs. Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: ESPN (check local listings)
- Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
