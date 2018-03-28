2018 MLB Opening Day: Watch Phillies vs. Braves online, live stream info, odds, TV channel, starting pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves kick off the new season on Thursday

Major League Baseball's regular season is here.

The 2018 campaign will begin on Thursday, March 29. From there, the 30 teams will make the six-month trek with an eye on reaching the postseason. Of course, not every team has realistic playoff aspirations. But that's the beauty of Opening Day: everyone can pretend otherwise.

Long time divisional rivals do battle here in the opener for the second year of the Braves' home, SunTrust Park. 

The NL East belonged to the Braves from 1991-2005 and then the Phillies from 2007-11, but both teams have gone through a rebuild the past few years. Both are on the last legs of the rebuild and look to see growth toward contention again this season, with the Phillies in particular coming off a relatively aggressive offseason in signing Carlos Santana and Jake Arrieta

The Braves won't be with the crown jewel of the system, Ronald Acuna, just yet, but there's plenty of excitement with the likes of Freddie Freeman, Ender Inciarte and Ozzie Albies

Here's how you can catch the Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves game that will kick off the new season for each team:

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010.

