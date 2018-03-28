2018 MLB Opening Day: Watch Red Sox vs. Rays online, live stream info, odds, TV channel, starting pitchers
The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays kick off the new season
Major League Baseball's regular season is here.
The 2018 campaign will begin on Thursday, March 29. From there, the 30 teams will make the six-month trek with an eye on reaching the postseason. Of course, not every team has realistic playoff aspirations. But that's the beauty of Opening Day: everyone can pretend otherwise.
Over the winter, the Rays took some drastic steps to begin a rebuild, including trading franchise player Evan Longoria. Jake Odorizzi, Steven Souza, and Corey Dickerson were also traded away. Tampa Bay will use a four-man rotation this season -- they'll use a bullpen game to fill in any gaps -- which is either the new market inefficiency or the new way to tank.
The Red Sox, meanwhile, are coming off back-to-back AL East titles and back-to-back disappointing ALDS defeats. They finished dead last in the AL in home runs last season and addressed that weakness by signing J.D. Martinez, one of the game's top power hitters. They also have a new manager in Alex Cora, a rookie skipper who spent last season as the Astros bench coach.
The Opening Day pitching matchup, Sale vs. Archer, features two pitchers who could very well be in the AL Cy Young mix at the end of the season. Sale finished second in the Cy Young voting last year and has finished in the top six each of the last six years. Archer finished fifth in the Cy Young voting in 2015.
Here's how you can catch the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays game that will kick off the new season:
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Starting Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Chris Archer
- TV Channel: NESN and Fox Sports Sun (check local listings)
- Online Stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
