2018 MLB Opening Day: Watch Twins vs. Orioles online, live stream info, TV channel, odds, starting pitchers
The Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles kick off the new baseball season on Thursday
The 2018 Major League Baseball regular season is finally here.
The new campaign will begin on Thursday, March 29. From there, the 30 teams will make the six-month trek with an eye on reaching the postseason. Of course, not every team has realistic playoff aspirations. But that's the beauty of Opening Day: everyone can pretend otherwise.
The Twins look to build on last year's surprising wild card run and trot out new acquisition Odorizzi to face a familiar foe -- as Odorizzi has made 17 career starts vs. the O's. With 18 appearances against Baltimore in his career, Odorizzi hasn't seen any team more often. He's had mixed results against the Orioles, with a 4.71 ERA overall.
The Orioles, meanwhile, look to bounce back from a 75-win season, their worst since Buck Showalter's first season in Baltimore (2011, when they were 69-93). It might well be their final season with superstar third baseman (shortstop?!) Manny Machado, too.
Here's how you can catch the Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles game that will kick off the new season for each team:
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards; Baltimore, Maryland
- Starting Pitchers: Jake Odorizzi vs. Dylan Bundy
- TV Channel: Fox Sports North and MASN (check local listings)
- Online Stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
This isn't the sexiest game, but both teams are planning on contending and both fan bases will surely be jacked. It's day baseball in March! Tune in.
