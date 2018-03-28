2018 MLB Opening Day: Watch White Sox vs. Royals online, live stream info, odds, TV channel, starting pitchers
The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will go at it on Opening Day
The Major League Baseball regular season is finally upon us.
The action begins on Thursday, March 29, and all 30 teams will be playing in what's a true Opening Day. From that point, those 30 teams will make the six-month trek to determine which 10 will make the postseason. Not every team has realistic playoff aspirations, of course, but hope -- foolish or otherwise -- is part of the beauty of Opening Day.
The White Sox are beginning to come out of a very successful rebuilding process, and if you squint you see a path toward wild-card contention for Chicago. As for the Royals, they're probably on their way to bottoming out after bidding adieu to most of their championship core. The stakes for KC? Well, they'll likely be in the running for the top overall draft pick in 2019. Star-in-the-making Yoan Moncada is one to watch for Chicago. Meantime, KC starter Duffy may wind up being trade bait leading up to the July 31 non-waiver deadline.
Speaking of which, here's how you can watch the Opening Day contest between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals:
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
- Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Kauffman Stadium
- Starting Pitchers: James Shields vs. Danny Duffy
- TV Channel: Fox Sports Kansas City, NBC Sports Chicago (check local listings)
- Online Stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
