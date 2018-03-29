2018 MLB Opening Day: Watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays online, live stream info, TV channel, odds, starting pitchers

Major League Baseball's regular season is finally here.

The 2018 campaign will begin on Thursday, March 29. From there, the 30 teams will make the six-month trek with an eye on reaching the postseason. Of course, not every team has realistic playoff aspirations. But that's the beauty of Opening Day: everyone can pretend otherwise.

This Opening Day matchup features two teams in very different places in the competitive cycle. The Yankees are a team on the rise, having adding reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton after getting to within one game of the World Series a year ago. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are coming off a fourth place finish and are facing Josh Donaldson's impending free agency. They're trying to return to the postseason after back-to-back ALCS appearances in 2015 and 2016.

Both Severino and Happ are making their first career Opening Day starts this year. The youngster Severino finished third in the AL Cy Young voting in 2017 while Happ, a grizzled veteran, is coming off back-to-back solid seasons for the Blue Jays. Masahiro Tanaka had started the three previous Opening Days for New York. Happ will be Toronto's fifth different Opening Day starter in the last five years.

Here's how you can catch the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays game that will kick off the new season: